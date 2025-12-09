Hollywood couples who got back together after breaking up

While many of our favourite celebrity couples have called it quits over the years, there are others that keep playing with our heartstrings with their on-again, off-again romances. From the notorious Bennifer rekindling their romance after 17 years apart, to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s super short split, it’s proven that these pauses can either make or break these A-list pairings once they give it another go.

We’re taking a look at some mega-famous couples who rekindled their romance after previously calling it quits – and whether love lasted longer the second time around…

© FilmMagic Sadly Bennifer 2.0 was not meant to be... Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Bennifer are experts at keeping us guessing. While we thought we’d seen the end of this power couple after they postponed their wedding, and eventually split, in 2004, the pair shocked the world when they got together again in 2021, with J.Lo confirming the rumours with a series of loved-up Instagram snaps. “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” the singer told People in 2022. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance." Though we finally got the Bennifer wedding we’d always dreamed of in 2022, the couple have since called it quits, finalising their divorce in 2025.

© Getty Images for Roc Nation Hailey candidly called the pair's split the "best thing" for their relationship Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber While Hailey and Justin are one of our favourite celebrity couples now, their dedicated romance was not without its struggles. The pair broke up sometime in 2016 and spent nearly two years separated – a move Hailey has candidly reflected on as the “best thing” for their relationship. “When I looked back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing,” Hailey revealed during a 2020 episode of Facebook’s The Biebers On Watch. “I did a lot of work by myself and on my own before we got together.” After rekindling their romance in June 2018, the besotted couple were engaged the following month, and now share a son, Jack Blues.

© Neilson Barnard,Getty Images for The Huffington Post The star-studded couple's second split wasn't so temporary Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Former One Direction star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid sent Hollywood into a frenzy when they got together in 2016, but after several years of stunning Instagram snaps and Gigi’s infamous appearance in Zayn’s steamy “Pillow Talk” video, the couple split in 2018, citing their hectic work schedules. The pair reunited in 2019, even becoming parents to daughter Khai, but their romance once again came to an abrupt end after a rumoured altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. The former flames now co-parent their daughter, and while Zayn appears to be single, Gigi has been dating actor Bradley Cooper for over two years.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kristen and Dax's split lasted just four days Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard might just hold the record for shortest Hollywood breakup – clearly the pair were meant for each other! After first crossing paths at a dinner party in 2007, the couple bonded at a hockey game several weeks later, but just three months into their relationship, Dax ended things. "He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people,'” Kristen told POPSUGAR in 2017. However, four days later, he called her and admitted that he “didn’t know what he was thinking” – the starry couple have now been together for around 18 years and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine began dating Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2012, making their first public appearance that same year at the GQ's Gentlemen’s Ball, but the couple briefly split around a year later, in which time the Sugar singer was linked to model Nina Agdal. The pair couldn’t stay away, however, and were engaged in July 2013, and the couple have been together since despite the affair allegations that surfaced against the singer in 2022. Adam and Behati celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in 2025, with Behati sharing some candid snaps of the pair with the caption “My person for life!!!”

© FilmMagic The former flames broke things off several times before their split in 2020 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth One of Hollywood’s most notorious on-again, off-again romances, Miley and Liam first met while filming The Last Song in 2009, but called it quits after a year of dating. That same year, they got back together, even getting engaged (for the first time) in 2012, but ended things once again in 2013. After reconnecting in 2015 – and finally tying the knot in 2018 – the couple ended things for good in 2019, finalising their divorce the following year. The former flames handled things professionally, with Liam sharing a statement wishing the Wrecking Ball singer “nothing but health and happiness”.

© Getty Images for Justin Timberlake The couple rekindled their love the same year they split Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake After four years together, power couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake had a mutual break-up in 2011, but couldn't stay apart for long. The duo decided it was “Not a Bad Thing” to try again, and rekindled their love the same year, eventually tying the knot in a star-studded Italian ceremony in 2012. Opening up about the secret to her long-lasting marriage to InStyle in 2025, Jessica shared: “I think having a partner who understands this industry and adjacent industries like [the] music industry has been really deeply important”. The actress shares two sons with the “Cry Me a River” singer, Silas and Phineas.

© FilmMagic Mark had some choice words to describe why he broke up with Kelly Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos TV royalty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a brief but “agonizing” split shortly before their nuptials in 1996, which Mark opened up about on the Skinny Confidential podcast. “I broke up with her because I was dumb, and it was the most agonizing week of my life…I've never felt like that in my life.” After winning her back, the pair eloped that same year, and have been just as successful off-screen as they are on, balancing their hit show LIVE with Kelly and Mark with raising three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.