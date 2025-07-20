Today's Dylan Dreyer offers glimpse into life at home following split from husband

Dylan Dreyer recently announced the news that she and her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, had separated, but that they were remaining the best of friends.

The Today star issued a statement on social media on Friday, and has since posted a new photo of her life at home over the weekend.

The Misty the Cloud author took to Instagram to share a picture of her breakfast at home in her stunning beachside property, which could be seen in the reflection of her percolator.

Dylan Dreyer shared a new photo from her home life shortly after announcing her split from Brian Fichera

The star had set up a fun breakfast display dedicated to The Open, with an empty egg container filled with golf balls, along with a dish and mug advertising the event. In the caption, she wrote: "Breakfast time! @theopen @golfchannel @nbcsports."

Dylan's home photo was met with a mass of comments from her fans, with many using it as an opportunity to send her well wishes following her separation news.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer announced her split in a heartfelt statement

"Sorry to hear about your split, but your smile will keep you going," one wrote, while another remarked: "Thinking of you, so impressed by your strength." A third added: "Whatever happened @dylandreyernbc we love you and support you! Enjoy the game!"

Dylan's statement on Friday concerning her separation read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between.

© Getty Images Dylan and Brian are still good friends

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

Dylan and Brian share three young sons

Dylan, 43, and 38-year-old Brian share three sons together: Calvin, eight, four-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three. Dylan had shared photos with Brian from her recent participation in the American Century Championship, where he came along as her caddy - something he has done for the past few years.

The star also posted pictures of him to mark Father's Day and Mother's Day, as well as a family trip to the Boston Red Sox game back in May.

The pair got married in 2012, having met when both working at NBC in Boston. They often shared snippets of their family life on social media, and admitted back in 2022 that they usually kept in touch via text message during the week as a result of their busy schedules.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian earlier in 2025

"Our schedules mean we don't see each other much, but we text all the time. Sometimes it's even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted," she said.

She continued: "We don't find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite. We know each other well enough to understand each other's tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!"