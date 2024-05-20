Torrey DeVitto's star-studded dating history: from Blue Bloods actor to Vampire Diaries and Chicago Med co-stars

Torrey DeVitto is ready for her next era in life: motherhood!

The Chicago Med actress, 39, announced over the weekend that she is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Jared LaPine.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, she posted a photo highlighting her growing baby bump, posing with her fiancé, and wrote: "Baby girl arriving this November." Jared, a film director, also shared a round of photos and joked: "Welp, here's hoping she gets her mother's genes."

© Instagram This marks Torrey's first baby

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her soon-to-be husband started dating in March of last year, and announced their engagement in September. In an Instagram post at the time, she shared: "Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious."

Before she chose forever with Jared however, the expecting first time mom dated a star-studded group of men, including her The Vampire Diaries and Chicago Med co-stars. Revisit her romantic history below.

1/ 5 © Getty Paul Wesley The first man Torrey publicly dated was none other than The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 41, who she started dating in 2007 after they met on the set of Killer Movie; Torrey also appeared on the hit CW show as Dr. Meredith Fell for 12 episodes from 2012 to 2013. They tied the knot in April of 2011, however they announced their divorce in July of 2013, and it was finalized the following December.

2/ 5 © Getty Rick Glassman In January of 2015, Torrey started dating Undateable actor Rick Glassman, 39. They called it quits just over a year later, in February of 2016, reportedly over them living in separate states at the time.



3/ 5 © Getty Jesse Lee Soffer Torrey was next linked to another co-star, Jesse Lee Soffer, 40, who stars in both Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med as Jay Halstead. They started dating in August of 2018, and shortly after Torrey told Us Weekly: "It's great, we felt like we were out in the open. It's really great. Everything's going so well. I'm really happy, [the] happiest I've ever been." They split almost a year later in May of 2019.

4/ 5 © Instagram Will Estes In October of 2020, Torrey confirmed she was dating Blue Bloods star Will Estes, 45, when she shared a since-deleted photo of the two together on Instagram. Will appeared with a mask hanging from his ear, and Torrey wrote in her caption: "2020 Accessory… Mask on ear so as not to forget it when leaving the house." That month, she described their relationship as "amazing," telling Us Weekly: "We like to keep pretty private about our plans and what we do and stuff. So I don't want to speak too much on it, but yeah, it's pretty incredible." They split sometime in early 2021.