Today Show fans stunned with live proposal in Paris as US Olympian gets down on one knee

The Today Show has witnessed and broadcast live a myriad of special moments and surprises in their several decades on the air, and the latest is no exception.

It has been an extra special few days for the show, which has been airing from Paris to cover the 2024 Olympics, with the help of mainstays Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin.

There's been no shortage of celebratory moments already, the latest however being not for a medal, but for a ring!

Olympian proposes live on Today Show after winning gold medal

On Monday, August 5, Team USA rower Justin Best led his crew to gold in the men's four rowing event — for the first time since 1960 — and gave himself double the reason to celebrate as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lainey Duncan.

With the Eiffel Tower in the background, and surrounded by 2,738 yellow flowers to represent their Snapchat streak, and his teammates, Justin, 26, got down on one knee and said: "Lainey Olivia Duncan, you are the love of my life," and: "You have been with me since day one."

Justin and Lainey recently celebrated their ninth anniversary, and he recalled: "I knew you were special — it was the first date. I said to you, 'I wanted to go to the Olympics,' and you, without question, said 'Yeah, absolutely. Go for it.'"

© Instagram Justin got a medal and Lainey got a ring

He continued: "You are stunningly beautiful, ferociously intelligent. Your kindness is bent leaps and bounds — I don't know anyone that doesn't love you."

"This is going to be the easiest question of my life. I want to spend the rest of my life with you and raise a family together. Lainey, will you marry me?" the Olympian concluded, before receiving an enthusiastic yes from his now-fiancée.

© Instagram The couple appears to be high school sweethearts

As soon as a clip from the medal-worthy proposal was shared on social media, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about it, with the US Rowing official account writing: "You two deserve the world. Congratulations, @justin_besttt and @laineyduncan!" as others followed suit with: "This was so cute! Congratulations!" and: "So beautiful, with the crew in the back too! Congratulations!!!" as well as: "Congratulations!!! This is so beautiful."

© Getty Team USA's rowing team

Though Justin's Instagram is largely dedicated to details about his rowing career, and he doesn't often share glimpses of his personal life or relationship with Lainey, he does make an exception each Halloween.

© Getty The Olympics run from July 26 to August 11

The couple appear to be big fans of the spooky holiday, and dressing up for it. Justin has previously shared photos of them dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Nicholas Cage and the Constitution from National Treasure, Dwight and Angela from The Office, and more.

The Olympics come to an end on Sunday, August 11. So far, the US is in the lead with a total of 75 medals, 19 of them gold.