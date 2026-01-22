Will Reeve's return to GMA questioned following star-studded wedding

Will Reeve has had a wonderful few days off work following his fairytale wedding to Amanda Dubin, which took place on January 17.

The Miami nuptials were attended by many of his ABC co-stars, who he reunited with five days later when he returned to work on Thursday.

Will was met with a warm welcome by his colleagues, who reminisced about how incredible his big day was. However, co-star George Stephanopoulos joked that Will returned prematurely, and that he should still be enjoying his honeymoon period.

© ABC Will Reeve in the GMA studios on his return after his wedding

"We are glad to have you back, but take a longer honeymoon!" George teased. "I know. After the Superbowl, I will see you in March!"

More details about Will's big day were disclosed while he was chatting to his colleagues. "It was stunning, every single aspect of it," Robin said.

© ABC George Stephanopoulos teased Will Reeve about his early return to work following his wedding

"Your GMA family were happy there, we showed up and we represented." She went on to say: "Guys, let me tell you, under our place setting there was a handwritten note from Will and Amanda to each guest that was there."

"We loved having you there," Will began, as he turned to Michael Strahan and George - who were both absent from the wedding - and said: "You guys had excused absences, you were there in spirit."

© ABC Will opened up about his wedding

He added: "It was so full of love, we love you, and it was an honor to have you there. I can't wait to show you all."

Will went on to explain that there weren't many photos from his big day apart from pictures his co-stars took, as the official pictures are being published in Vogue Weddings on January 26.

Along with Robin, guests included Lara Spencer and Sam Champion. Will and Amanda announced their engagement in November 2024.

Will and Amanda Dubin are now married

The star proposed to his now wife during a romantic evening in New York City, and shared a photo of himself down on one knee with the Empire State Building in the background. The photo was simply captioned "Us".

He then released a statement that read: "Friday [November 8] was the happiest night of our lives and we can't wait to spend forever together."

Will is the son of late Superman star, Christopher Reeve, and his wife, Dana Reeve. The anchor's famous dad passed away when he was just 12 years old, and 17 months later, his mother passed away from lung cancer.

Amanda is an event planner and producer at New York based Victoria Dubin Events, which she runs with her mom - who helped plan their big day. The company is named after her mother and it's described as a "mother & daughter team," who plan, design and produce "extraordinary weddings, celebrations & events."