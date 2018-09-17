﻿
Princess Helene of Yugoslavia's beautiful French wedding in photos

By Jessica Pollack

It seems like 2018 is definitely the year of the royal wedding! From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the eyes of the world have been on the nuptials of Europe's royal families - and Sept. 15 saw Yugoslavia's Princess Helene say "I do" to Stanislas Fougeron in the stunning Saint Etienne de Janville church in France. First photographed together in 2013, the couple looked happy as can be as they moved from their religious ceremony to family photos and a lively reception at their family home.

From the beautiful garden photoshoot to hamming it up in a Rolls-Royce convertible, click through to see all the best moments from the couple's big day!

Princess Helene turned 55 on the day of the couple's civil ceremony in Paris on March 12, which was followed by this beautiful religious celebration for family and friends in Villeprevost, France. The pair gazed adoringly into one another's eyes as they posed for photos on their picturesque estate.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Princess Helene wore a simple yet striking crocheted gown with a leafy pattern on her big day, sweeping her hair up into a bohemian updo with a white floral crown. She kept her makeup natural, showing off her pretty features as she posed with Leopold, one of her three children with first husband Thierry Gaubert. His sisters are Milena and Natasia.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Princess Helene's father Alexander passed away in 2016, but her twin brother Prince Serge took up the mantle of walking her down the aisle. They also have two older siblings, Prince Michael and Prince Dimitri.

Photo: © Getty Images 

The bride's mother Princess Maria Pia of Bourbon Parme, brother Prince Michael of Yugoslavia and son Leopold Gaubert lined the first pew. The bride couldn't help but smile widely as she passed them during the intimate ceremony at Saint Etienne de Janville church in Janville, France.

Photo: © Getty Images 

As she made her way down the aisle, Princess Helene stopped to give her mother Princess Maria Pia a sweet kiss. Clad in a glitzy black gown with pearl accessories and a matching fascinator, the glamorous 83-year-old certainly lives up to her Italian roots!

Photo: © Getty Images 

After accompanying his sister down the aisle, Prince Serge of Yugoslavia joined his wife Eleonora Rajneri in the pews. Eleonora looked beautiful in a printed gown with bell sleeves, pearls and an oversized floral garland.

Photo: © Getty Images 

The service took place in the 19th century Saint Etienne de Janville church, a striking space boasting stained glass and stone arches.

Photo: © Getty Images 

With her teary friends looking on, Princess Helene slid a ring onto Stanislas's finger as the pair exchanged vows.

Photo: © Getty Images 

The bride and groom made a dashing pair as they posed on the blue aisle of the Saint Etienne de Janville church, which was decorated with beautiful blooms to match the bride's modest bouquet and floral headpiece.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Sealed with a kiss! The newlyweds posed in a Rolls-Royce convertible after their wedding on Stanislas's property, the Chateau de Villeprévost in Tillay-le-Péneux, where they currently reside. The loved-up pair welcomed their friends and family into their home for the boisterous reception.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Introducing the newlyweds! The pair waved to the camera while posing for photos after their wedding in a convertible Rolls-Royce.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Princess Helene and Stanislas were all smiles at their wedding reception, hosted at his family home, the Castle of Villeprévost. The tented space was transformed into a romantic oasis, brimming with fresh blooms and flickering candles.

Photo: © Getty Images 

The bride gave her brother, Prince Michael of Yugoslavia, a huge hug after he made a speech for the newlyweds at their candlelit reception.

Photo: © Getty Images 

As a saxophonist played, Princess Helene and Prince Serge got their groove on alongside Princess Hermine Clermont Tonnerre, her half-sister Princess Amelie of Bourbon Parme and Princess Tania of Bourbon Parme.

Photo: © Getty Images 

The newlyweds were over the moon as they danced the night away with their loved ones to music provided by a live band.

Photo: © Getty Images 

