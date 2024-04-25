Inside Dragons' Den millionaire Sara Davies' 'cheap' wedding with bumper cars

Sara Davies has an estimated net worth of around £35 million and has even invested her wealth in other start-ups on Dragons' Den, so it may come as a surprise to learn that she had a "cheap" wedding in 2007.

When the millionaire, 40, wed her childhood sweetheart, Simon, she had not yet amassed her fortune but still wanted to make sure they had "the best party." Instead of blowing her budget on a grand wedding venue or a pricey cake, Sara prioritised unconventional touches that made her big day very memorable for guests - including bumper cars!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sara Davies got married in 2007

"We didn’t have much money at the time. I just wanted it to be the best party, so I blew our budget on things like bumper cars and a cas­ino. I scrimped on things like wedding favours; we bought Millie’s Cook­ies and piped names on them," she recalled during an interview with The Telegraph.

"We did some things on the cheap so we could spend big amounts of money on the things that mattered. For years after, when we’d go to other people’s weddings, it would get to the point when everybody was a bit drunk and they’d all say, 'It’s good, but not up to your wedding, Sara!' I love that."

© Instagram Sara lives in Newcastle with her husband

While there are very few photos of her wedding to date – and sadly none of the casino or bumper cars – Sara has shared a glimpse at her fairytale wedding dress.

Despite admitting she had a tight budget, it didn't look like Sara compromised on her dream gown. The bride was pictured slipping on her shoes in a strapless white gown and an A-line lace skirt with her hair in tight curls finished with a floral tiara. Go behind the scenes of more gorgeous celebrity weddings in the video...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Sara had posted the photos on Instagram to mark their anniversary, stating: "I've been looking back through the photos today and it wasn’t the traditional ‘posed’ images that had me reminiscing, but the ones that really captured the spirit of the day."

The couple met when they were teenagers, and they have since welcomed sons Oliver and Charlie. Sara and Simon developed a professional as well as a personal relationship as co-founders and owners of the craft supplies company Crafter's Companion.

While Sara is comfortable being an entrepreneur in the spotlight, Simon prefers to remain more private. Sara explained he is "the man in the background that nobody ever knows about but makes everything happen."

DISCOVER: Exclusive: Princess Kate and Princess Eugenie's royal wedding ring secrets laid bare