Inside Jon Bon Jovi's marriage to Dorothea: from surviving daughter's overdose to Las Vegas elopement

Jon Bon Jovi has spent decades in the spotlight, and now he's ready to revisit it all, on the screen, thanks to his new documentary.

On April 26, the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer will have the story of his life told through Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a four-part documentary series from Hulu.

Aside from pivotal moments in his 40-year plus career, much of it will also feature his family life, including his decades-long marriage to his wife Dorothea Hurley.

Below, catch up on the couple's whirlwind love story, from being high school sweethearts, to their elopement, and the family they've grown together.

© Getty The couple in 1988

High School Sweethearts

Jon and Dorothea met when they were in high school in 1980 in New Jersey. He recalled to People in 2020: "She let me cheat off her in history," adding: "I was immediately drawn to her from the minute I saw her and that never changed."

Though they broke up for some time in 1985 – and the rockstar dated actress Diane Lane for five months in between – they eventually reconciled, just and Jon's fame was skyrocketing.

© Getty They eloped at the height of his career

Shocking Elopement

In April of 1989, when Jon was 27 and Dorothea was 26, the two shocked everyone when they eloped in Las Vegas without telling anyone about their plans.

They were already engaged at the time and Jon was on tour; he recently recalled to People: "We had a night off, and I said, 'I need a higher high – I got an idea. Let's go to Vegas now.' And she said, 'Now?’ I said, 'Now.'"

"The taxi driver was our witness," he joked, before revealing: "It shocked a lot of people – shocked about everybody: the band, management, agents, lawyers, parents, you name it."

He added: "It's a shame because it should have been a beautiful moment, but after we did it, people were trying to take it away, until I stood up and went, 'Wait a minute, why are we living our life for anyone else?' And 35 years later, we're still married."

© Getty The Bongiovi family in 2018

Supporting Each Other Through Trying Times

Jon and Dorothea's whirlwind, high school sweethearts love story hasn't been without its fair share of challenges.

They are parents to four kids, daughter Stephanie, 30, and sons Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20 (Jake is engaged to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown). In 2012, when Stephanie was 19, she suffered from a heroin overdose.

The father-of-two later told The Daily Mirror it "was horrible, a horrible moment," and that: "It was my worst moment as a father. The first thing she said, 'I'm all right,' but then she said, 'This is what happened.' You wake up, you shake it off and put your shoes on and say, 'Okay, I am on the way home.'"

Jon has also been candid about not always being a "saint," in his relationship. Recently talking about his 1993 song "Bed of Roses" with The Independent, he explained: "These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom… It's about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either."

