A look back at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's fairytale wedding took place at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986, with the royal couple marrying in front of many high-profile guests from both the royal family and political world. Prince Charles and Princess Diana were joined by US First Lady Nancy Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who made up the 2,000 guests to attend.

Their big day was watched by a worldwide TV audience of 500 million, who tuned in to watch the royal wedding. Sarah looked beautiful in an ivory-silk wedding dress by British courtier Lindka Cierach, which had initials A and S intertwined and sewn in silver beads on the train.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds rode in carriage procession around London before going to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowds, as well as sharing their first kiss as a married couple. After a lavish wedding party at Claridges Hotel, Andrew and Sarah went off on their honeymoon to the Azores Islands.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Diana - who was very close to Sarah Ferguson - was pictured arriving with Prince Charles to their wedding. The proud parents arrived without Prince William, who was busy with his pageboy duties, having a special part to play at his aunt and uncle's big day. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Major Ronald Ferguson and the Queen rode in a carriage to the royal wedding to watch their children get married. Ronald was Prince Charles' polo manager. Andrew and Sarah met for the first time when they were just ten-years-old at the polo club set up by both Ronald and Prince Philip. 

Photo: © Getty Images

US First lady Nancy Reagan made up the 2,000 guests at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's royal wedding. Nancy was joined by other political figures at their big day, including Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Nancy looked glamorous dressed in a blue ensemble with nude heels, and waved to the crowds as she arrived at Westminster Abbey to watch the happy couple tie the knot. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Andrew was accompanied by his younger brother Prince Edward on their way to Westminster Abbey. The royal duo waved to the adoring crowds on the special day back in 1986. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Phillip and Susan Barrantes arrived alongside each other to Westminster Abbey to attend their son and daughter's wedding. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Andrew's grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt Princess Margaret, perfectly co-ordinated in shades of blue as they arrived to his wedding in a carriage. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson with her proud dad Major Ronald Ferguson as he walked her down the aisle in the iconic Westminster Abbey. They walked to the song, Imperial March, by Edward Elgar, along with Sarah's bridal party, made up of royals including Prince William and Zara and Peter Phillips. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson's wedding dress went down in history with the other royal gowns. The Duchess made a beautiful bride wearing an embroidered ivory silk gown by British couturier Lindka Cierach. The bride's 17ft train was emblazoned with the letter 'A', as well as her personal coat of arms. 

Photo: © Getty Images

The minature bridal party was made up of Prince William, far right, who had just turned four. Dressed in a sailor suit, the young Prince made a very sweet pageboy, just as his son Prince George has now done years later. William was pictured joking with the other minature members of the bridal party - which included his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips - while sitting through the ceremony, at the very place he got married in 2011.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William and Zara Phillips enjoyed running around after completing their duties as pageboy and bridesmaid. The young cousins have remained close, and now spend time together with their own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall and baby Lena - who was born earlier in the year. 

Photo: © Getty Images

During their iconic balcony appearance watched by over 10,000 people in the crowds outside Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson kissed - a tradition copied from Prince Charles and Princess Diana. It has since been recreated at many other royal weddings, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's. 

Photo: © Getty Images

As with tradition, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's royal wedding featured a carriage procession after the ceremony, which saw an estimated 10,000 people gather to watch them, and later share their first kiss as a married couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Newlyweds Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson waved to the crowds as they set off for their honeymoon in the Azores. Prior to this, they had enjoyed a wedding party at Claridges Hotel. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's friends and family gathered to say goodbye to the newlyweds as they went off on their honeymoon to the Azores Islands. The pair spent five days on the royal yacht Britannia during their exotic holiday. 

