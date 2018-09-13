Sarah Ferguson reveals her delight at Jack Brooksbank joining her family Now that's what you call royal mail!

Sarah Ferguson is just so lovely! With just one month to go before her daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding, the doting mum is getting busy helping to prepare the final touches for her big day. But despite having her hands full, she has found the time to stay in touch with those who have sent their well wishes to her and her family ahead of the big day. One royal fan's day was made up when she received a card in the post from Sarah featuring Eugenie and Jack on the front, which was signed off with a handwritten note, which read "Bestest wishes, Sarah."

Sarah Ferguson's letter to a royal fan

The recipient, Rimy, told HELLO! that she was very much looking forward to Eugenie and Jack's wedding, and that she has sent a number of cards to the royal family in the past. She said: "I sent the letter to Sarah, Duchess of York to congratulate her with the engagement of Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice on her 30th birthday." She added: "I'm really looking forward to their wedding, and I will send them a letter to congratulate them."

MORE: Is this who Sarah Ferguson will sit next to at Princess Eugenie's wedding?

Loading the player...

Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie

It was evident that Sarah was touched by Rimy's kind words. The message in her card read: "Thank you so much for your thoughtful letter and kind wishes. It is wonderful to see and be part of such great and happy news." She added: "As you may well guess we are very excited and thrilled to welcome Jack into our family. Eugenie and Jack make a beautiful couple; full of love, kindness and fun. They light up the room when they enter. We are so lucky that they found one another."

The front of the card from Sarah Ferguson

READ: Eugenie's wedding invite revealed - see it here

Eugenie and Jack's wedding will take place on 12 October, and will spread out over two days. After the church ceremony, guests will be invited to the Royal Lodge for a formal, sit-down dinner on Friday evening; Andrew and Sarah still live in the Royal Lodge despite being divorced for 22 years. Then on Saturday afternoon, the newlyweds will host a festival-themed party in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, complete with dodgems, fun fair rides and other forms of entertainment. As well as the royal family, high-profile guests expected to attend include the Beckhams, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.