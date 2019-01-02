10 Photos | Brides

10 celebrity weddings we can look forward to in 2019

It's another big year for celebrity weddings

...
10 celebrity weddings we can look forward to in 2019
You're reading

10 celebrity weddings we can look forward to in 2019

1/10
Next

The Winter Wonderland Frozen-inspired wedding has to be seen to be believed
Lady Gabriella Windsor
Photo: © Rex
1/10

Although 2018 will be a hard year to beat when it comes to lavish celebrity weddings, there are a number of famous brides and grooms gearing up to say "I do" in 2019. Windsor Castle will play host to yet another royal wedding as Lady Gabriella Windsor ties the knot this spring, while Joe Jonas is set to follow in the footsteps of his newlywed younger brother Nick by marrying fiancée Sophie Turner. Scroll through the gallery to see more celebrity nuptials we can look forward to this year…

GALLERY: See the best celebrity weddings of 2018

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston:

You may have thought that 2018 was the year of the royal wedding, but there’s still one more to come! It was announced in December that Lady Gabriella Windsor will marry her fiancé Tom Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor this spring. However, the nuptials are set to be “very different” to the two royal weddings that preceded them at the same venue. Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s weddings, the occasion will be a private ceremony “for family and friends”.

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd
Photo: © Rex
2/10

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd:

Following their four-year engagement, Billie Faiers is set to finally marry her partner Greg Shepherd this spring. The couple are planning to marry in a lavish ceremony in the Maldives, which will feature in her reality show The Mummy Diaries.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at Fashion Week
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas:

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is expected to marry Joe Jonas this summer, with the nuptials reportedly taking place in France. The couple have a lot to live up to; Joe’s brother Nick’s wedding to Priyanka Chopra in December was one of the biggest of the year, complete with two ceremonies and several lavish receptions.

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright engagement
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright:

Could Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright say "I do" in 2019? The retired footballer proposed to his girlfriend during a trip to Abu Dhabi at the end of October, with his three children by his side. While the couple are yet to reveal their wedding date, they may well already be planning their big day.

Kara Tointon and Marius Jensen
Photo: © HELLO!
5/10

Kara Tointon and Marius Jensen:

What a year it’s been for Kara Tointon! As well as welcoming her first child with partner Marius Jensen, the former EastEnders star also revealed that they are engaged. Sharing the news with HELLO!, Kara revealed that Jensen popped the question at their home one Sunday morning in March. "We were having a lie-in and I had no idea he was planning to propose. It was so perfect as I am not someone who likes big moments, and it was just very Marius – He says it as he feels it. It was very lovely, very relaxed,” she said.

Michelle Mone engagement announcement
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman:

They may have only announced their engagement over Christmas, but Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman may well still tie the knot in 2019. The Ultimo lingerie founder previously told HELLO! her romance with Doug was "a fairytale", so they won’t want to waste any time in starting married life together.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at an awards ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre:

Idris proposed to his girlfriend at the screening of his directorial debut in February 2018, so it is likely they’re planning a 2019 wedding. As they were guests at Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May, can we expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Idris and Sabrina’s big day?

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling:

Although she’s yet to confirm when she plans to tie the knot, Ellie may well be planning a 2019 wedding to her fiancé Caspar Jopling. And this may well be another celebrity wedding with royal attendees; Ellie is friends with both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and attended the royal wedding in October.

Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier at Ballon D'or
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier:

There will also be a royal wedding in Monaco this summer, when Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier tie the knot. The couple confirmed their engagement in February 2018, and Louis – the son of Princess Stephanie of Monaco – opened up about his proposal in an interview with Paris Match in November, saying: "Once I put a knee on the ground, Marie was so shocked that she took a few steps back, I had to tell her 'don’t go, don’t go'. She was sobbing; her 'yes' was barely audible. But I realised that it was good."

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino:

We can’t wait to see Lady Gaga as a bride! The singer is expected to wed Christian Carino in 2019 amid what is already shaping up to be an amazing year for her, starting with awards season buzz for her role in A Star is Born.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries