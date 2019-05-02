Game of Thrones star ties the knot in surprise Las Vegas wedding Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!

It appears that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have tied the knot! The couple, who announced their engagement back in 2017, eloped and exchanged vows in Las Vegas just two hours after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. The ceremony was live streamed on Instagram by Diplo, which showed Sophie looking lovely in a white dress and veil, while Joe wore a grey suit with a corsage.

Diplo live streamed the wedding

The wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, and the ceremony was followed by a performance by country singers Dan + Shay. Sophie previously opened up about her engagement to Marie Claire, telling them: "I'm still like, Holy [expletive]! I'm engaged. There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life. It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."

Fans were delighted by the surprise wedding, with one writing: "Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting married in Vegas is the most Joe/Sophie thing to do. I love them so much." Another person added: "JOE JONAS IS MARRIED BUT I CANT EVEN BE MAD BC ITS SOPHIE TURNER BUT ALSO I WAS SUPPOSED TO MARRY HIM but also really happy this is too much I have a final to write."

