Michelle Mone reveals she is engaged to partner Doug Barrowman - see the dazzling ring What lovely news!

Huge congratulations to Michelle Mone! The Ultimo lingerie founder has confirmed her engagement to her partner Doug Barrowman after two years of dating. Taking to her social media sites on Thursday, the 47-year-old shared a snap of the happy couple - and her dazzling engagement ring - with the caption: "I said YES." This will be Michelle's second marriage; she was previously married to ex-husband Michael Mone. The former couple, confirmed their split in 2011, share three children; Rebecca, Bethany and Declan.

Michelle Mone is engaged to partner Doug Barrowman

Michelle and Doug have been together for two years, and have been living together at her home on the Isle of Man since 2017. Shortly after their move, the couple gave HELLO! an exclusive first look inside the property in their first joint photo shoot and interview in which Michelle described their romance as "a fairytale". Sharing the story of her first meeting with Doug, a venture capitalist whose fortune is estimated at over £1bn, at a business dinner, Michelle told us: "In every way, I came to see that I'd met my match in this amazing man and no one has ever made me feel as cherished or respected. Everything about our life together feels so natural; we have fun and laugh so much, we have the same outlook and drive. Even our kids could see it was meant to be."

Doug, a father-of-four, recalled their first proper date, which was on board the businessman’s £30m superyacht. "Michelle has brought love and kindness to my life," he shared. "I know it sounds corny but it’s true. She understands me." In the past, Michelle opened up about her desire to have another child, but she told HELLO! that she and Doug feel blessed to have seven healthy kids between them and that adding to their family is not on the cards. "If we'd met ten years ago, 100 per cent we would have had kids," she added. "But I don’t think Doug and I were meant to meet until now."

