Meet the real-life partners of the cast of BBC's The Split

They're no strangers to marital turmoil given their work as divorce lawyers, but thankfully the cast of The Split have happier relationships off-screen! Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey and Fiona Button are all happily married in real-life, and have given insight into their home lives in interviews and on social media. Meet The Split stars' real-life other halves…
Nicola Walker
Nicola Walker, who plays Hannah Stern, is married to actor Barnaby Kay in real life. The couple married after almost 20 years together to provide a sense of security for their son Harry, who was born in 2006. However, it sounds like Nicola hadn't always dreamed of a big white wedding, and their ceremony was more of an intimate affair. She told Radio Times: "I don’t know if I should tell the truth – it doesn't sound very romantic. I find the whole ceremony of marriage a bit like going to work. Putting on a lovely dress and makeup, learning lines, someone doing your hair … I can see that would be really appealing if you don't do it for a living. It's a public performance. Though we had a really lovely day because we didn’t do that. We had a tiny family thing."