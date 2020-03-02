We're over halfway through the second series of The Split (for those who haven't already binged) and viewers are loving the drama. Lead actress Nicola Walker, who plays Hannah Stern in the BBC drama, has received high praise for her role in the show and fans at home have also been quick to comment on the fancy houses and wardrobe of the characters. So it's no wonder that Nicola revealed that she had in fact taken a few souvenirs home from the set of the drama for herself.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, the actress revealed what goodies she got to keep from her time playing top-lawyer Hannah. "I've taken two pairs of shoes – they're really lovely," she explained. "I don't wear high heels as I'm a trainers girl, but I've taken home two very high [pairs of] shoes; a nude pair and a black patent pair." She continued: "I don't know when I'm going to wear them, but I might just leave them in the cupboard and look at them occasionally. I couldn't let them go."

Not only was Nicola keen to keep some luxury items that her character would wear, but she was also fortunate to keep some belongings that the other actors would use. "My sister Annabel [Scholey] had a really nice handbag in this series and I asked if I could take that away with me too." Considering the stylish outfits they wear, we don't blame her!

The hit programme is currently being aired weekly on BBC One, but the whole of series two is available to watch right now if you're wanting to binge-watch the show. And if you're new to the drama and want to catch up on past events, then fear not as the whole of series one is also available on iPlayer, so you won't miss a thing.

