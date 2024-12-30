Nicola Walker's life off-screen with 'very supportive' famous husband and son

Nicola Walker is without a doubt one of Britain's most versatile actors, having enjoyed a wide-ranging career both on stage and on screen.

From the BBC's hit divorce drama The Split, which returned with a two-part special this month, to ITV's detective show Unforgotten and the much-loved comedy-drama, Last Tango in Halifax, the 54-year-old actress has starred in countless beloved shows over the years. But how much do you know about her life off-screen? Keep reading for all you need to know about her family life with her famous husband…

WATCH: Nicola Walker stars in The Split: Barcelona

Nicola's famous husband Barnaby Kay

Nicola isn't the only famous face in her household. The TV star is married to actor Barnaby Kay.

The actress met her other half back in the 1990s when she was 25 and starring in a play called The Libertine. They later co-starred in the spy drama Spooks when Barnaby appeared in an episode that aired in 2004.

© Getty Nicola's husband is fellow actor Barnaby Kay

Barnaby is perhaps best known for his theatre work and is a former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He's been hailed for performances in famous productions including Shakespeare's As You Like It and Tennesse Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.

In the world of TV, he's had stints in shows including Midsomer Murders, New Tricks, Wallander and, more recently, The Five. The actor also comes from a famous family of thespians. His father, Richard Kay, who died in 1987, was known for appearing in Coronation Street, Wuthering Heights and Juliet Bravo.

© Ben Blackall Barnaby Kay as Liam in The Five

Nicola and Barnaby tied the knot after 20 years together in 2006, which was the same year they welcomed their son, Harry.

Opening up about her nuptials during an interview with the Radio Times in 2018, Nicola revealed the couple had a "tiny, family" wedding. "I don't know if I should tell the truth – it doesn't sound very romantic," she began. "I find the whole ceremony of marriage a bit like going to work. It's a public performance. Though we had a really lovely day because we didn't do that. We had a tiny family thing."

© BBC/BritBox Nicola is also known for starring in the hit BBC drama, Last Tango in Halifax

In a 2022 interview with the publication, Nicola went on to explain that she and Barnaby decided to marry for one reason in particular. "Me and my husband, because we both lost a parent young, we thought, after we had a child, we ought to get married, in case one of us dies, so that the legalities are clear," she said. "Which is not the most romantic reason to get married but is probably the only thing that would have got me to sign a piece of paper. I’m not a great advocate of marriage in real life."

Sharing an insight into her marriage with Barnaby, Nicola revealed how the pair spend their downtime together during an interview with Woman&Home back in 2017. "He'd hate me for saying this, but [Barnaby's] a brilliant musician, and when Harry's in bed, sometimes we'll open a bottle of wine and he'll play the piano while I drunkenly sing along," the London-born star revealed, adding: "I love it when we do that."

Nicola's son Harry

While Nicola tends to keep her son Harry out of the spotlight, she has previously shared an insight into their family life. Speaking to The Mirror in 2022, the Annika actress revealed that her son hasn't watched any of her work in full, although her husband is "very supportive". "I don't think my son has ever seen anything I've done," she told The Mirror. "He's seen bits but he's never watched a whole episode, because obviously that's weird, as I'm his mum."

© BBC / Sister Pictures Nicola is currently starring in The Split: Barcelona

She added: "My husband, Barney, watches it though. He's very supportive."

In a recent interview with The Times, Nicola revealed that Harry is in his last year at school and is busy choosing universities. Sharing her apprehension about becoming an empty-nester, she said: "I'm clinging to him like an annoying marmoset. The poor young man is like, 'Back off!'"