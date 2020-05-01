﻿
The Hollyoaks stars with famous partners – past and present

Chloe Best
Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez
While many of the Hollyoaks cast members are happily dating each other (or are now parents and engaged, in Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed's case), several stars of the Channel 4 soap have found love with some surprising celebrities from other walks of showbiz. From Jennifer Metcalfe's former romance with Dancing on Ice pro Sylvain Longchambon to Adam Rickitt's marriage with a Good Morning Britain star, take a look through the gallery to see some Hollyoaks' celebrity relationships…

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma starred in Hollyoaks when she was a teenager, and has gone on to appear in rival soap Emmerdale. And of course, love blossomed for the actress when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, where she met Gorka Marquez. The loved-up pair welcomed their first daughter Mia on 4 July 2019. 

Gemma Atkinson Cristiano Ronaldo
Gemma Atkinson and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gemma dated footballer Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2007, and has previously revealed that their first date consisted of watching Only Fools and Horses with cups of tea at her house. Their romance was short-lived, and Gemma is now happily settled with Gorka Marquez, while Cristiano is in a relationship with model Georgina Rodriguez.

Lucy Jo Hudson Alan Halsall
Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall

She may be on Hollyoaks now, but for many years Lucy-Jo Hudson was on Coronation Street, and married to her co-star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap. The pair welcomed their daughter Sienna-Rae in 2013, but confirmed in 2018 that they had decided to call time on their marriage. Alan is now in a relationship with former Coronation Street co-star Tisha Merry. 

Jeremy Edwards Rachel Stevens
Jeremy Edwards and Rachel Stevens

Jeremy was one of the original cast members of Hollyoaks when it launched in 1995, and started dating S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens in 2001. The couple got engaged the following year, but announced their split in 2004. Jeremy has been married to Lydia Metz since 2009, while Rachel married her husband Alex Bourne – with whom she shares two daughters – the same year.

Jodi Albert Kian Egan
Jodi Albert and Kian Egan

Debbie Dean actress Jodi Albert has been married to Westlife singer Kian Egan since May 2009. The couple are parents to sons Koa, seven, Zekey, three, and 18-month-old Cobi.

Jennifer Metcalfe Greg Lake
Jennifer Metcalfe and Greg Lake

Mercedes McQueen actress Jennifer Metcalfe has been with Greg Lake – who you may recognise from Geordie Shore – since 2013. The couple welcomed their son Daye in 2017.

Jennifer Metcalfe Sylvain Longchambon
Jennifer Metcalfe and Sylvain Longchambon

Before she met Greg, Jennifer dated her Dancing on Ice professional skating partner Sylvain Longchambon for two years. However, he ended their relationship after falling for Samia Ghadie, who he has since married.

Nicole Barber Lane Liam Fox
Nicole Barber-Lane and Liam Fox

Nicole Barber-Lane, who plays Mercedes' mum Myra McQueen, was married to Emmerdale actor for 16 years until their split in 2014. The former couple share son Ben, while Nicole is also a mum to daughter Gemma from a previous relationship.

Adam Rickitt Katy Rickitt
Adam Rickitt and Katy Rickitt

You may recognise Adam Rickitt's wife Katy from Good Morning Britain, where she works as a reporter. The couple met when Katy interviewed Adam, and he said that straight away he knew they would marry. The couple tied the knot in December 2014.

Stephanie Davis Jeremy McConnell Loose Women
Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell

Before her blossoming romance with Hollyoaks co-star Owen Warner, Stephanie Davis was in a relationship with Irish model Jeremy McConnell, who she met on Celebrity Big Brother. The pair had an on-off relationship for over a year and are parents to son Caben-Albi, two.

Jamie Lomas Kym Marsh
Jamie Lomas and Kym Marsh

Former Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas was married to Coronation Street star Kym Marsh for two years, from 2012-2014. The couple first started dating in 2008, and experienced the devastating stillbirth of their son Archie in 2009. They went on to welcome their daughter Polly together in 2011, but split three years later.

