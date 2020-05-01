The Hollyoaks stars with famous partners – past and present

While many of the Hollyoaks cast members are happily dating each other (or are now parents and engaged, in Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed's case), several stars of the Channel 4 soap have found love with some surprising celebrities from other walks of showbiz. From Jennifer Metcalfe's former romance with Dancing on Ice pro Sylvain Longchambon to Adam Rickitt's marriage with a Good Morning Britain star, take a look through the gallery to see some Hollyoaks' celebrity relationships…
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez
Gemma starred in Hollyoaks when she was a teenager, and has gone on to appear in rival soap Emmerdale. And of course, love blossomed for the actress when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, where she met Gorka Marquez. The loved-up pair welcomed their first daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.