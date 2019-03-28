Hollyoaks stars Stephanie Davis and Owen Warner spark engagement speculation on romantic holiday The couple confirmed their romance in December

Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis has sparked speculation that she is engaged to her co-star Owen Warner, after being spotted wearing a sparkling ring on her wedding finger. The 26-year-old, who confirmed her relationship with 22-year-old Owen in December, has been sharing a series of loved-up photos from their romantic getaway to Barcelona.

One photo shows the pair cuddled up together in bed at their hotel, with the beach and city skyline visible behind them. "I didn’t know what true love was, until I met you…" she captioned the photo, which gave a glimpse at a ring on her left hand.

Stephanie Davis and Owen Warner have sparked engagement speculation

Another shows the pair in a swimming pool together, once again showing that Stephanie is wearing a ring on her wedding finger – and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans. "Finally our girl found herself a keeper," one commented. "So happy to see you so in love and what a beautiful family with Caben you make," another wrote.

While many believe that Owen could have popped the question during their city break, it may be that Stephanie is actually wearing the promise ring given to her by the actor recently. The soap star showed off the sparkling jewellery on Instagram Stories, and revealed the sentimental meaning behind its unique design. "Me, him and Caben intertwined in three joined together," Stephanie wrote.

Owen recently bought Stephanie a promise ring

The couple appear to be getting serious quickly, and moved in together in January, one month after they revealed they were dating. And Owen appears to have been hands on with her two-year-old son Caben, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell, with the trio pictured in several sweet snaps together on Instagram.

Stephanie and Owen would not be the only couple to get engaged after meeting on Hollyoaks; Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed are also set to tie the knot, while former cast members Danny Mac and Carley Stenson married in 2017 after hitting it off on set.

