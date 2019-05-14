7 of the most magical royal weddings held in Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018 in what was dubbed the 'wedding of the year'. Royal fans will remember a slightly nervous Harry arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor with his brother Prince William, both looking resplendent in military uniform. Harry's nerves dissipated as soon as he saw his beautiful bride Meghan arrive at the church, with her adorable bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
GALLERY: All the times royal baby Archie has melted our hearts
The former actress stunned in a Givenchy gown, and a breathtakingly long veil, and looked completely serene and composed as she walked down the first part of the aisle alone, later joined by her father-in-law, Prince Charles.