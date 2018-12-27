Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding outfit exhibition - new details The royals tied the knot in Windsor on 19 May

Royal fans will be delighted to learn that wedding outfits belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to be on display for one more month. The Royal Collection Trust have announced that the special exhibition, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will now be open until 17 February 2019 at Windsor Castle due to high demand. "The exhibition has been very popular and we are delighted to announce the additional dates which will allow more visitors to view the display," a spokesperson confirmed to HELLO!. "Visitor numbers have remained strong throughout 2018."

The royal wedding outfits on display at Windsor Castle

Earlier this year, royal fans were invited to take a trip down memory lane to catch a first-hand glimpse of Meghan's beautiful dress, which was made by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy. Along with the stunning bridal gown is Meghan's showstopping five-metre-long veil. The veil, made from silk tulle, was embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth – a reference to Harry's recent appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Her veil was held in place by a diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to her by the Queen. On public display for the first time, the tiara is formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds in a geometric design.

Loading the player...

Harry wore the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals), specially commissioned for the occasion and made by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row. The uniform's single-breasted blue doeskin jacket has figured braiding of Regimental pattern on the stand-up collar and sleeves. It is ranked to Major with large gold embroidered crowns on the epaulettes. The trousers, officially called 'overalls', are made from a blue and black barathea, a fine woollen cloth, and are fastened by a leather strap and buckle underneath the boot. Harry has loaned an identical uniform to the exhibition. Harry and Meghan's outfits are also exhibited alongside Prince George's pageboy uniform, and Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. The display will then be moved to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 14 June to 6 October 2019.

