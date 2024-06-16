11 sweet photos of royal dads kissing their children

The royals are known for their formal composure when they're out and about in public, mainly because they are on an official engagement and therefore in strict 'work mode'.

But on occasion, especially during more relaxed, family moments, we get a glimpse of the royals acting just like us - and we love it!

In honour of Father's Day on Sunday 16 June, we're taking a look back at some of the sweetest bonding moments between royal dads and their children...

© Getty The Prince of Wales On the day of Princess Charlotte's arrival back in May 2015, doting dad Prince William was seen taking Prince George to the Lindo Wing to meet his sister for the first time. With flashing photographers stationed outside the hospital, William carried his eldest son in his arms and tenderly kissed his head as they walked up the iconic steps.

© Getty King Charles In 2013, then Prince Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry embraced one another when they greeted each other at the Chelsea Flower Show.



© Getty King Charles And in this childhood photo, William received a kiss from his pa Charles after he and Harry watched their father compete in a polo match in 1990. Aww!



Prince Philip The late Duke of Edinburgh rarely showed off his affectionate side in public, but back in 2017, the father-and-son duo pecked each other on the cheek when they attended the funeral of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St Paul's Church.



Prince Daniel The Swedish royal was seen gently kissing the head of his then one-year-old daughter Princess Estelle as she was being held by his wife Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden during the 2013 National Day Celebrations.



Mike Tindall Zara Tindall's husband melted hearts after he was pictured kissing their eldest daughter Mia during the 2018 Celebrity Cup at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.



Peter Phillips The late Queen's eldest grandchild planted a kiss on his youngest daughter Isla's cheek as they watched the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park back in 2014.



© Netflix Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex had a sweet daddy-daughter moment with Princess Lilibet – something that was shared in the Harry & Meghan docuseries. In a black-and-white snap, Lilibet – then a newborn baby - was seen wrapped up in a blanket while her dad calmly leant in and pecked her nose. A stunning photograph we're sure the family will cherish forever.



© Photo: Instagram Jack Brooksbank Princess Eugenie's husband Jack was seen resting his head with sleepy August in a post that was shared on his first Father's Day back in 2021.

© Alamy King Willem Alexander In the stands watching another Dutch Winter Olympic victory back in 2010, the then Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands couldn't resist giving his youngest daughter Princess Ariane a tender kiss in celebration. So sweet!

