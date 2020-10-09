﻿
7 Photos | Brides

7 bridal beauty secrets from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

It's one of the few things you still have control over amid COVID-19

7 bridal beauty secrets from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
You're reading

7 bridal beauty secrets from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

1/7
Next

Nadia Sawalha reveals her marriage is ‘hard work’
Chloe Best
Meghan Markle royal wedding makeup
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

Despite the fact that brides-to-be may have had to amend their plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, makeup is one aspect that hasn't been affected. Princess Beatrice is proof - she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony during the crisis and looked amazing as she did so. 

SEE: 12 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

Every bride wants to look her best on her wedding day, and as well as Beatrice, we’ve looked to royal brides including the Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie to see what makeup rules they followed for their own wedding days, with tips we should all take note of.

Meghan Markle

Let your natural beauty shine through

The Duchess of Sussex was proof that you don’t need to wear heavy makeup for your wedding. Meghan enlisted close friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin to do her wedding makeup, with the Dior Beauty brand ambassador choosing to let her natural beauty and famous freckles shine through.

"I just balanced and neutralised any discolorations where needed with concealer and foundation," Daniel told Glamour. "I like to use water-based foundations because it absorbs well into your skin without becoming oily over time."

MORE: 7 most expensive royal wedding dresses in order of price

What to use:

is a favourite of Meghan’s, which will give light coverage with a dewy finish, perfect to get gorgeous glowing skin like the Duchess. Available for £42 from Selfridges, Lookfantastic and other leading retailers.

SHOP NOW
princess-beatrice-wedding-makeup
Photo: © Rex
2/7

Princess Beatrice

Tie your makeup in with your hair

When Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the coronavirus pandemic, she kept both her face and hair natural. Her makeup included a soft peachy lip and coordinating eye shadow, while her hair was styled in loose waves.

Kate Middleton royal wedding makeup
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Kate Middleton

Stay true to your everyday style

In the same vein as showcasing your natural beauty, you should also stay true to your personal style. If you don’t normally wear bold lipstick, then your wedding day is not the time to experiment. Likewise, if you don’t feel right without your trademark eyeliner, like the Duchess of Cambridge, then find a way to incorporate it into your bridal beauty look.

GALLERY: 10 of the most beautiful royal wedding hair and makeup looks

What to use:

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly used Bobbi Brown long-lasting gel eyeliner on her wedding day. The award-winning formula offers 12 hours of waterproof wear and is available in an array of shades, although the chocolate shimmer or espresso ink would be ideal for defined wedding eye makeup. £21, Bobbi Brown.

SHOP NOW
Princess Eugenie royal wedding makeup
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Princess Eugenie

Avoid wearing SPF for the perfect photos

Finding a foundation without SPF is recommended for brides who will be having flash photography on their wedding day. Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding makeup artist Hannah Martin revealed that this is a bridal beauty rule she always follows, and suggests other brides do too.

What to use:

Hannah recommends Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Skin Foundation Stick, which has a buildable formula and is available in 31 shades. Buy yours for £32 from Bobbi Brown.

SHOP NOW
Meghan Markle royal wedding beauty
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Don’t be swayed by current beauty trends

It can be easy to get swept up by current beauty trends, but this is something Meghan’s makeup artist said he was particularly keen to avoid. “Right now in makeup, so much is covered up and masked by contouring, strobing, and creating this false dimension to what you naturally have. On your wedding day you want to look back at your photos and think about how great you felt in your dress and not be distracted by how trendy your makeup was in 2018,” Daniel told Glamour.

STORY: Bridal makeup tips as revealed by Kate's facialist

What to use:

You can still give your face a glowing, defined look with a dusting of bronzer along your cheekbones, temples and jawline. Charlotte Tilbury’s Filmstar Bronze & Glow Duo has earned a cult following among her celebrity clients, and is available for £49.

SHOP NOW
Princess Eugenie wedding blusher
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

You can’t go wrong with natural rosy cheeks

Get that blushing bride look with a dusting of rosy pink blush on the apples of your cheeks, just like Princess Eugenie. The right shade will make your cheeks pop and give a healthy glow in your wedding photos.

What to use:

Princess Eugenie’s wedding makeup artist swears by Bobbi Brown Pale Pink Blush for brides. The powder blush has a matte finish and long-lasting formula, and is available for £21.

SHOP NOW
Kate Middleton wedding evening reception
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Amp up the drama for your evening reception

Even if you go for stripped back natural beauty during the daytime, you could still switch up your makeup look for the evening reception, by adding a different lipstick or creating a beautiful smoky eye.

What to use:

Urban Decay’s Naked palette has long been a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, and is perfect for creating a day to night look. The Naked Reloaded palette has recently launched and features several shimmering metallic shades that would look perfect for an evening wedding look. Buy yours for £39 from Urban Decay.

SHOP NOW
© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.