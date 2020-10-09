7 bridal beauty secrets from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Despite the fact that brides-to-be may have had to amend their plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, makeup is one aspect that hasn't been affected. Princess Beatrice is proof - she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony during the crisis and looked amazing as she did so.
Every bride wants to look her best on her wedding day, and as well as Beatrice, we’ve looked to royal brides including the Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie to see what makeup rules they followed for their own wedding days, with tips we should all take note of.
Meghan Markle
Let your natural beauty shine through
The Duchess of Sussex was proof that you don’t need to wear heavy makeup for your wedding. Meghan enlisted close friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin to do her wedding makeup, with the Dior Beauty brand ambassador choosing to let her natural beauty and famous freckles shine through.
"I just balanced and neutralised any discolorations where needed with concealer and foundation," Daniel told Glamour. "I like to use water-based foundations because it absorbs well into your skin without becoming oily over time."
What to use:
is a favourite of Meghan’s, which will give light coverage with a dewy finish, perfect to get gorgeous glowing skin like the Duchess. Available for £42 from Selfridges, Lookfantastic and other leading retailers.