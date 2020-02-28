Royal wedding menus: see what Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more ate on their big days What will Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi choose for their royal wedding in May?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been busy making plans for their royal wedding, which is set to take place on 29 May, with a ceremony at St James' Palace followed by a reception in the garden of Buckingham Palace. And one of the key things to consider is what food to serve their guests. Recent royal weddings have incorporated more casual menus incorporating canapés and bowl food as an alternative to a formal sit-down meal. So will Princess Beatrice follow suit? As an indicator of what she may serve, let's look back at the other royal wedding menus chosen by family members including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and her sister Princess Eugenie and brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank…

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

For Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding in May 2019, catering was provided by the Queen's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who has run her Party Planners business since 1960. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the royal couple opted to forego a sit-down meal in favour of a selection of canapés and bowl foods to allow for a more relaxed reception. It was served along with Bollinger champagne, while Fiona Cairns created a three-tiered wedding cake using three recipes including fruit cake, Victoria sponge and lemon Limoncello sponge.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank served dishes from around the world

At their third wedding reception, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank served dishes from destinations around the world that had special significance to them both, including rice dishes from Nicaragua – where Jack proposed during a romantic holiday – and mini hamburgers from the United States, where the art gallery Eugenie works for, Hauser & Wirth, is based.

In addition, there was Argentine beef in memory of Eugenie’s grandmother, Susan Barrantes, plus Italian pizzas and Spanish paella, as well as crepes from Switzerland to represent Verbier, where Eugenie and Jack first met during a skiing holiday, and where the Princess’ parents own a £13million chalet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used produce from the Queen's own estates for their wedding menu in May 2018. Guests at the first wedding reception, hosted by the Queen, tucked into sweet and savoury canapés, including grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham, heritage tomato and basil tartare with balsamic pearls, and Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus crème fraiche. These were followed by bowl food that could be eaten standing up, such as pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crisps, and ten-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Given their wedding took place in Scotland, it's little surprise that Zara and Mike chose to incorporate Scottish ingredients into their wedding menu. The meal got underway with a crayfish cocktail starter, followed by Scottish venison, and a dessert of chocolate fondant and strawberries.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate's wedding cake was made by Fiona Cairns

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showcased the best British produce at their wedding reception, hosted at Buckingham Palace on 29 April 2011. For starters, guests were served crab from the English south coast and salmon and langoustines from Scotland, before dining on Scottish lamb served with vegetables from Prince Charles' Highgrove estate. Last but not least, for dessert guests had the choice of Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle or chocolate parfait.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

Local, seasonal produce was on the menu for Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly at their wedding in 2008. Like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they served Cornish crab as their starter, followed by roast Welsh lamb for their main course. They went a little out of the ordinary with their dessert; coffee mousse served with miniature sugared doughnuts.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles and Camilla had afternoon tea at the royal wedding

For their low-key nuptials in Windsor in 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla served afternoon tea featuring classic British favourites like smoked salmon, potted shrimp or roast venison sandwiches, as well as miniature scones with clotted cream and jam, glazed fudge and strawberry tartlets.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex broke tradition on their wedding day by having a buffet rather than a formal sit-down dinner. Dishes are said to have included salmon en croute with spinach and pilaf rice, beef stroganoff, and raspberries and cream for dessert.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew paid tribute to the Queen Mother with his wedding menu

Prince Andrew's wedding menu included a tribute to his grandmother, the Queen Mother. Guests were served her favourite dish of eggs drumkilbo for their starter, which is a mix of boiled eggs and seafood with Marie Rose sauce. Like several other royal couples, lamb was served for the main course, followed by strawberries and cream.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer

Brill in lobster sauce was the starter of choice for Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, while their main course was named in honour of the royal bride. Suprême de volaille Princesse de Galles (Princess of Wales chicken supreme) was a chicken breast stuffed with lamb mousse, and was followed by strawberries and clotted cream.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Princess Anne had a competition before her wedding to create a special ice cream for dessert

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips' wedding menu sounds incredible! Not only did the couple and their guests tuck into lobster and partridge served with peas, their dessert was a Mint Royale ice cream created as part of a special competition in the lead up to the royal wedding.

The Queen and Prince Philip

Given its timing shortly after the end of World War II, the Queen and Prince Philip's was modest but still worthy of the royals, with a starter of sole, followed by a main course of partridge casserole with green beans and potatoes. Rounding off the meal was Bombe Glacée Princess Elizabeth, which utilised strawberries grown in the greenhouses at Windsor Castle.

