The one makeup item Princess Eugenie DIDN'T wear on her wedding day And other brides will want to follow suit

Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding makeup artist has revealed the one product brides should avoid on their wedding day in order to look their best in their photos. Hannah Martin - who also did Zara Tindall’s wedding makeup - said brides should steer clear of wearing products containing SPF on their big day as it can reflect light from flash photography, creating unflattering white patches.

Speaking on her podcast Life and Lipstick with fellow makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon, Hannah explained how wearing foundation with SPF is one of the biggest bridal beauty faux pas. "A couple of the things I swear by are absolutely no SPF on your wedding day. Loads of brands will say that their SPF is photo-friendly, but I just prefer to avoid it," Hannah said, before recommending some of the products she loves – which she may well have used on Princess Eugenie’s wedding day.

Princess Eugenie didn't wear SPF on her wedding day

"I absolutely adore the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Skin Foundation Stick. It’s my bridal go-to, not least because it’s a completely buildable formula, I can use as much or as little as I like, but it photographs absolutely beautifully." The foundation in question costs £32 and is available in 31 shades, so it should be relatively easy for all brides to find their perfect match.

Hannah recommends Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

Another recommended product is Laura Mercier Flawless Lumiere Radiance Perfecting Foundation, which costs £36, and promises 15 hours of hydration and weightless medium to full coverage – more than enough to ensure you have glowing skin throughout your wedding day and evening celebrations. Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (£42) was a third SPF-free foundation recommended by Hannah.

The makeup artist also recommends Laura Mercier Flawless Lumiere Radiance Perfecting Foundation

The celebrity makeup artist has previously shared some of her bridal beauty tricks and secrets in a YouTube video, in which she revealed she always applies Bobbi Brown pale pink blush to the apples of brides’ cheeks to make the skin pop and give a fresh, English rose glow. And while she fills brows out, she tries to avoid the trend for very strong brows so that the wedding pictures don’t look overly-dated in future. Brides, take note!

