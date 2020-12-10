﻿
Zara Tindall's wedding dress belongs in a fairytale – see photos

Zara and Mike are now expecting their third child together

Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding photo takes pride of place at Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park
Rachel Avery
As we celebrate the wonderful news that Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting their third child together in 2021, we take a look back at their stunning wedding day. Zara (then Phillips) and Mike married on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family, including The Queen and Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton and, of course, the bride's mother Princess Anne.

SEE: Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding photo takes pride of place at Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park

Mike couldn't wipe the smile from his face as he emerged from the church with his new wife.

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple got engaged in 2010 and English rugby player Mike Tindall decided to design his own ring for his royal bride-to-be, rather than choosing a family heirloom.

READ: The Queen reacts to Zara and Mike Tindall's baby news

The beautiful piece of jewellery features a single solitaire diamond in the centre, surrounded by pavé diamonds on a split platinum band.

Photo: © Getty Images
Arriving at the church, Zara Philips looked calm and collected as she and father Captain Mark Philips entered Canongate Kirk. The father-of-the-bride couldn't have looked happier as he walked his only daughter down the aisle to her waiting husband-to-be.

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara was an angelic vision in a ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s favorite couturiers. Simple yet sculpted, the shape of the graceful gown accentuated her enviable silhouette and gave center stage to Zara's natural charm.

MORE: Princess Diana's important phone call on the day of her wedding

WATCH: Zara and Mike's beautiful wedding day

Photo: © Custom
The royal trio; Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William, were spotted laughing and smiling outside the church before heading inside for the ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images
Not wanting to steal the limelight from the bride, Kate wore an understated but beautiful embroidered nude-hued dress coat and matching pumps. Prince William's new wife finished off her look with an asymmetrical wide-brimmed hat with a flower detail.

REVEALED: The fascinating rules royal brides must follow

Photo: © Custom
The mother-of-the-bride, Princess Anne, looked beautiful in a peach dress, cream and pink embroided jacket and an elaborate lace and flower detail fascinator.

Zara's uncle Prince Charles and his wife The Duchess of Cornwall made the trip from London up to Edinburgh to be apart of the then 30-year-old's special day. Camilla looked lovely in a very pale green coat dress and floral headpiece.

SEE: The best royal wedding hats ever

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, looked incredibly proud as they left the church following the 'I do's. The Queen looked lovely in a pastel pink ensemble and accessorized with a beautiful diamond lapel brooch.

Photo: © Getty Images
The bride was accompanied by her maid of honor, horse trainer Dolly Maude, whose six-year-old son Ted, Miss Phillips' godson, acted as pageboy. The flower girls were Stephanie Phillips, Miss Phillips's half-sister, the daughter of Captain Mark Phillips and his second wife Sandy Pflueger, Nell Maude, Jaz Jocelyn and Hope Balshaw. All the young girls wore dresses by Sue Palmer, a local dressmaker.

Photo: © Getty Images
Just three months after the high-profile nuptials of her cousin, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Zara wed her long-term boyfriend Mike the Canongate Kirk on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

Photo: © Getty Images
Following their emotional nuptials, the happy couple posed in Holyrood Abbey at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The newlyweds looked more in love than ever as they smiled and giggled for the camera.

Photo: © Getty Images
Making sure he got to the church on time, Mike Tindall arrived an hour and a quarter early to the wedding venue. Excited about his impending marriage, the rugby star wore a broad smile on his face and looked happy and relaxed as he waved to the crowds outside the church.

Photo: © Custom
Stylish sisters! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both hit the right fashion notes with their fun and fashionable outfits at the wedding. Beatrice opted for a blue Angela Kelly ensemble and pair of nude pumps, while her younger sister Eugenie opted for a cream and brown number by the same designer.

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara's chic chignon was carefully held in place by the Greek 'Key' tiara, lent to Zara by her mother, Princess Anne. It was once owned by Princess Alice, the mother of Prince Philip. The dazzling creation consists of a brilliant cut diamond surrounded by a diamond wreath.

