Zara Tindall's wedding dress belongs in a fairytale – see photos

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr's new home is nothing like his family one
Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has moved in with girlfriend Bryony Briscoe – and their beautiful pad is rather different from his family home in...
-
Married celebrity couples who met at work: Holly Willoughby, Michelle Obama, Chrissy Teigen and more
-
Sir Mo Farah’s family home looks like a holiday villa
While Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah is experiencing the I’m a Celebrity castle, he has left behind a rather grand residence of his own in Surrey....
-
Celebrity homes overrun by Elf on the Shelf scenes: Rochelle Humes, Victoria Beckham, Kate Ferdinand and more
In recent years, the Elf on the Shelf trend has taken hold and no countdown to Christmas would be complete without a naughty elf causing havoc each...
-
Ben Shephard's surprising workout video will make your day
One look at Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard's Instagram and you'll see that he's a man who likes to keep fit – however, he has...