How the Queen reacted to Prince Charles, Princess Beatrice and more royal proposals

While some couples follow the age-old tradition of asking the bride's father for his daughter's hand in marriage, royals such as Prince Harry and Prince William must get the Queen's permission before getting engaged.

This dates back to The Royal Marriages Act 1772, which was amended in 2013 in order to only apply to the first six people in line to the throne.

So how did Her Majesty publicly react to royal proposals such as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall? You may be surprised to hear that her statements have been different each time – take a look.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement

The Queen signed a notice of approval before William and Kate tied the knot in 2011. The formal consent sanctioned the marriage of "our most dearly beloved grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales, K.G. and our trust and well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton".

Here the Queen refers to Kate Middleton as "well-beloved", showing the affection she has for her - no doubt since William had been dating Catherine since 2003.

Zara and Mike Tindall's engagement

After Mike Tindall opted for a low-key proposal to Zara at their Gloucestershire home in 2010, the Queen's press secretary released a statement that read: "The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Zara Phillips to Mr Mike Tindall, son of Mr Phillip and Mrs Linda Tindall."

Meanwhile, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh said they were "delighted" by the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement

When Harry and Meghan's got engaged in 2017, the Queen gave her blessing for the marriage. It marked a major moment in recent royal history as the Suits star had previously been divorced.

In an official letter, known as the Instrument of Consent, the Queen wrote: "My lords, I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman reported that the Queen and Prince Philip were "delighted for the couple" and wished them “every happiness”.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's engagement

Princess Eugenie got engaged to Jack Brooksbank while they were holidaying in Nicaragua before it was made public in early 2018. It became apparent that the Queen was already in on the news when Eugenie revealed: "Granny actually knew right at the beginning. She was one of the very few people right at the beginning."

On 22 January 2018, the palace put out a statement saying they were "delighted" that the pair were engaged and due to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's engagement

When Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in 2019, an official announcement was made via the royal website, and the royal Instagram account shared an image of the happy couple.

The official Buckingham Palace announcement included statements from The Duke and Duchess of York, Beatrice’s parents, who called Edoardo a "devoted friend" and "loyal young man".

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' engagement

Despite the turbulent start to the relationship between Prince Charles and Camilla, in 2005 when it was announced that they were due to marry, it was with the Queen's blessing.

Along with the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen expressed "warmest good wishes" for the future newlyweds. "The Duke of Edinburgh and I are very happy that the Prince of Wales and Mrs Parker Bowles are to marry," said the Queen.

