Celebrity and royal weddings in 2024: Nicole Scherzinger, Duke of Westminster, Millie Bobby Brown & more

The showbusiness calendar of 2024 promises to be full of memorable milestones, showstopping events and marital bliss as a fleet of royals and celebrities gears up to get married – and we couldn’t be more excited. Two royal weddings are due to take place, with Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and his wife Anisha Rosnah binti Adam tying the knot this month with a ten-day spectacle, while Princess Märtha Louise of Norway will follow suit in August when she marries spiritual guide Durek Verrett.

The King and Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend the Duke of Westminster’s wedding in June, and we hope to see a host of celebrities name the date, too. Roll on romance, the confetti, the bouquets and the wedding belles...

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

© Getty Images The couple got engaged in Portugal

It has been months since Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger and sportsman Thom Evans shared news of their fairytale engagement. Former international rugby union player Thom, 38, popped the question on a sun-soaked beach in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal. Alongside a heartwarming image posted on Instagram, Nicole, 45, wrote: "I said yes."

Although the Buttons hitmaker has confessed that she hasn’t yet prioritised wedding plans, Nicole did tell the Sunday Times about her hopes for a ceremony in her native Hawaii, followed by a reception "somewhere in Europe". The star said last year: "I haven’t even thought about anything. Everybody's like: 'What’s the plan?' I’m like: 'Yo, I gotta find Norma Desmond,'" referring to the character she recently played in the musical Sunset Boulevard in London’s West End.

"Until I find her, and I open this show, and I am proud of it, I’m not thinking of anything else.'"

The singer said that the ceremony will be conducted by her grandfather, who is a bishop. And when asked where the married couple will be based, "adopted Brit" Nicole confirmed that it will be somewhere in the UK. "My friends in America know me as a Londoner, and I’m proud to be. I’m with this country; I’m proud of it," she said.

The pair made their relationship official in January 2020, after meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity the previous year, when Thom competed as part of a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel. Since finding love, the couple have explored their shared passion for all things fitness and travel, also praising one another on social media as their "shining light" and their "rock".

The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson

Prince George’s godfather Hugh Grosvenor will wed food ingredient company account manager Olivia Henson

The society wedding of the year will take place when Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, who turns 33 in January, marries Olivia Henson, 31, a descendent of the 5th Duke of Rutland, at Chester Cathedral in June.

The calibre of the guest list matches that of any royal wedding, with the King, who is Hugh’s godfather, and the Queen expected to take their seats in the cathedral’s ancient pews, along with the Prince of Wales, a lifelong friend who is rumoured to be best man, and his wife the Princess, as well as their son Prince George, the groom’s godson, who is tipped to serve as a pageboy.

Other royals expected to attend include the Duke and Duchess of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as members of the Van Cutsem and Manners families. However, although the Duke of Sussex is a friend of Hugh, he and his wife the Duchess will not be at the wedding. Guests are expected to arrive in a stream of private jets, helicopters and limousines. Described as having been "born with the longest silver spoon anyone can have" by his father Gerald, Hugh has a fortune estimated at £9.8 billion.

Inherited on his father’s death in 2016, it includes some of the wealthiest postcodes in central London, as well as several reportedly proposed last April at the family seat, Eaton Hall in Cheshire. He and Olivia, a senior account manager at ethical food business Belazu, had been together for two years.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongovi

All eyes will be on actress Millie Bobby Brown following her engagement to rock star Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, 21. The 19-year-old TV star, who shot to fame aged just 12 when she joined the cast of Netflix hit Stranger Things, could be looking to sashay up the aisle this year, with the young fashionista no doubt wearing an exquisite bridal gown. Despite the building excitement surrounding their nuptials, Millie and her fiancé, an actor and model, haven’t given much away.

Discussing her desire to keep their wedding plans under wraps, the actress told Women’s Wear Daily that she was: "Probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and looking at that feels unnatural to me. So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

The Hollywood sweethearts announced their engagement last April via social media. Sharing their happy news on Instagram, Millie posted a stunning black-and-white image of the pair embracing. On her ring finger, she wore a giant sparkler that once belonged to her mother Kelly. In May, the pair held a private family party to celebrate their engagement. For the special occasion, Millie looked every inch the beautiful bride-to-be, wearing an embroidered white lace bralette and matching pencil skirt.

Jill Scott and Shelly Unitt

© Shutterstock The I'm a Celebrity winner got engaged in 2020

Former footballer Jill Scott is expected to tie the knot with her fiancée Shelly Unitt this year. The 2022 I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner and her partner, who have been engaged since 2020, are seemingly back in the swing of wedding preparations after their plans were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Lioness, 36, told HELLO! last June that the couple were yet to set a date. "I think it’s just because everything has been so busy. We’ve got some time together after the summer and then hopefully we can get some plans in place," she said.

"Especially since the jungle, we’ve been like passing ships, to be honest, because Shelly has got the coffee shop [which the couple co-own] as well. But hopefully, we’re going to improve that work-life balance after this summer." The couple, who met via Shelly’s sister, former England footballer Rachel, have their hearts set on a slimmed-down wedding with "just family and friends" in attendance.

They are thinking about tying the knot abroad before celebrating with a "massive party" back in the UK. Jill proposed to Shelly with a diamond ring she bought in New York. After keeping it hidden in a rucksack, she slipped the sparkler into a glass of champagne during a romantic spa weekend away.

"We’re total opposites," said Jill. "I can be too laid back, whereas Shelly needs a plan. We work well because we find a middle ground."

Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett

In August, the fourth in line to the Norwegian throne will marry her fiancé, an American "sixth-generation shaman", against the backdrop of a spectacular fjord and dramatic mountains at the Hotel Union in Geiranger, a village in western Norway. "It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences," Princess Märtha Louise wrote on Instagram. "Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

In line with tradition, her groom, Durek Verrett, asked the bride’s parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, for their eldest child’s hand in marriage. "If they had said no, I would not have gone ahead," he said. The King and Queen gave him their blessing and are expected to attend the wedding, as will their son Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Describing Durek as "the one who makes my heart skip" when she announced her engagement on social media in June 2022, Princess Märtha Louise, 52, first made their relationship public in May 2019. Durek, 49, works as a spiritual guide and healer with Hollywood stars including Selma Blair, Rosario Dawson and Gwyneth Paltrow, who has said: "His appeal is that he is both very human and otherworldly."

Princess Märtha Louise is no stranger to the spiritual world, having described herself as a clairvoyant in 2019. Last November, she gave up her royal duties. Perhaps anticipating that the couple might face criticism for their unusual professions, she wrote on Instagram: "To those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me... I choose from love."

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

© Getty Rebel got down on one knee during a trip to Disneyland

Australian actress Rebel Wilson thrilled fans last February when she announced her engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Rebel’s proposal was the stuff of fairy tales, with the star getting down on one knee during a trip to Disneyland in California. She popped the question in front of Cinderella’s candyfloss-pink castle, with a solitaire engagement ring from Tiffany’s. The couple met in 2021 and made their relationship public the following June, when Rebel shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing: "I thought I was searching for a DisneyPrince... But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

The couple are in the midst of preparations for their wedding, suggesting that the nuptials may be on the cards in 2024. Opening up about their plans, Rebel, 43, recently revealed that her fiancée, who turns 40 this month, gave her a "wedding planning survival kit" in jest. Although the Pitch Perfect star has her sights set on an extravaganza, Rebel has since revealed that she’ll have to compromise, given that fashion and jewellery designer Ramona "wants the opposite".

The pair’s 14-month-old daughter is likely to steal the limelight on the day. Rebel surprised the world by announcing her daughter’s arrival on Instagram in November 2022, writing: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making."

Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell

© Dave Benett The X Factor star and the retired swimmer met on a dating app

Singer Ella Henderson may be looking to say "I do" in 2024. The X Factor star, 28, got engaged to boyfriend Jack Burnell last January while holidaying on the tropical island of Mauritius. Retired swimmer Jack, 30, who competed for Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, popped the question with a trilogy, or three-stone, diamond ring estimated to be worth £70,000.

Sharing the news on social media, the Ghost singer posted a photo of herself wearing the sparkler, writing in her caption: "So this happened...here’s to life with you & all its adventures @jackrexburnell". Posting the same photo, Jack wrote in his caption: "SHE SAID YES!!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you." The couple’s modern love story is all thanks to a dating app they both downloaded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opening up about the expected romance, Ella has said: "It’s funny – we always say we would never have met if it wasn’t for lockdown. Even though it was such a frustrating time and difficult for our mental health, we have to thank that lockdown in a sense, or else we never would have crossed paths." She added: "The reason for going on the dating app was because it was a long period of time before we could go out and socialise. I missed my friends and wanted to go to a bar, have a cocktail, chat somebody up and let them chat you up, but you couldn’t have that time to do that."

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and Anisha Rosnah binti Adam

© IQBAL SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei had a ten-day royal wedding

Royals from around the world attended the wedding of Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen and his fiancée Anisha Rosnahbinti Adam from 7 to 16 January. The lavish celebrations were held over ten days, beginning with a proposal-of-marriage ceremony, followed by an Islamic ceremony at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, then a wedding reception and parade through Brunei’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan. Prince Mateen, 32, who is the Sultan’s fourth son and the tenth of his 12 children, has reportedly been dating Anisha for years. She is close to the family, as her grandfather Pehin Dato Isa is one of her future father-in-law’s trusted advisers.

The Prince announced his engagement on Instagram, where he appears to lead an active lifestyle as a polo player and helicopter pilot, as well as being a major in the Royal BruneiArmed Forces. He was named as one of Asia’s 50 most eligible bachelors in 2016 by Hong Kong Tatler magazine. Mateen, whose father is reportedly worth up to $30 billion (£23 billion), described himself as "funny" and "weird in a good way", as well as "sweet" and "simple", in an interview with GQ Thailand in 2016.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

© James Devaney Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum hit the headlines in November when sources confirmed their engagement after they’d been dating for two years. Rumours began after Zoë, who has starred in The Batman, was spotted wearing what appeared to be a sparkling engagement ring at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. Although they have yet to confirm details of their nuptials, there’s every chance that the Hollywood couple will say "I do" in 2024. The pair, who have both been married before, first sparked rumours in September 2021, when they were spotted leaving the Met Gala in New York together.

Since then, the Divergent actress, 35, and the 21 Jump Street actor, 43, have made a number of public appearances, also praising one another in rare interviews. Opening up to GQ magazine about Channing, Zoë said: "He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

She has also spoken about dating in the public eye, explaining that the pair had intended to keep their blossoming relationship under wraps for as long as possible. "You want to keep it sacred and private for as long as you can, so you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it," she said.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills

© Eamonn M. McCormack Chyna Mills and Neil Jones attend the UK special screening of Disney's "Haunted Mansion"

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Neil Jones and his fiancée, former Love Island star Chyna Mills, are thought to be planning to marry this year after welcoming their first child. The couple, who are proud parents to daughter Havana, embarked on a whirlwind romance before making their relationship official in August 2022, with Neil popping the question the following spring, during a trip to Bali.

Neil later told HELLO!: "I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: 'Oh, this is brilliant – everything is coming together.'" Reflecting on the surprise proposal, Chyna added: "At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time. Then Neil was like: 'Chyna, so is it a “yes” or “no”?' because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: 'Yeah!'"

While the duo have remained relatively quiet about their plans, Neil, 41, has hinted that they intend to tie the knot in sunnier climes, with Chyna, 25, taking charge of the planning. "I'm going to start researching venues abroad. I told Neil I’ll just give him the date," she said. Naturally, Havana, now three months old, will be the key guest at her parents' nuptials. "We thought it would be cute if the baby can be walking around at the wedding," Neil told us.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Martin McDonagh

© Getty Martin and Phoebe have been dating since 2017

Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her partner Martin McDonagh sparked engagement rumours late last year after the actress was spotted wearing a giant sparkler on her ring finger. Stepping out to attend her brother Jasper’s wedding to Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Phoebe turned heads in a hot pink Etro suit and a chic straw hat.

Although her outfit delighted many, it was her glimmering accessory that set tongues wagging. Phoebe, 38, and playwright and film-maker Martin, 53, began dating in late 2017, making their first public appearance together in October that year. Although they have not confirmed reports of their engagement, Phoebe opened up about their relationship in a rare interview with Vanity Fair, revealing that the pair, don’t swap notes on their work until it’s finished. "We don’t really share anything beforehand," she said, explaining that it has "a bit" to do with the fact that any criticism might be demoralising.

"And also, I just really, really fancy him," she said. "So if you show someone something, and you fancy them, it can become this blur." The multi-award-winning screenwriter added: "It’s really useful being with someone who I think is a genius – it just ups your game. I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not."

Before finding love with the British-Irish writer, Phoebe was married to author and broadcaster Conor Woodman. The pair, who met in 2012, split in December 2017 after three years of marriage.

