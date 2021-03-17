Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more

Natalie J. Robb and Jonny McPherson
Natalie and Jonny have reportedly been dating since the beginning of the year, but their secret romance reportedly came to light when they appeared together on a Zoom call to celebrate their co-star Liam Fox's 50th birthday in June 2020.
The pair can be seen sat side-by-side in a kitchen at one of their homes in a screengrab of the call shared on Twitter, and Jonny has since spoken to The Mirror about how lockdown has accelerated their relationship. "We had to make a decision as lots of couples did. We decided to move in together and so, yes, lockdown did fast forward our relationship," he said.