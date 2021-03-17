﻿
9 Photos | Brides

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more

One secret Emmerdale relationship came to light in lockdown

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
You're reading

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more

1/9
Next

22 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more
Chloe Best
Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

Many Emmerdale actors have found love on the farm with their co-stars. From Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden who are happily married with kids to Natalie J. Robb and Jonny McPherson who first revealed they are dating when they appeared together on Zoom during the coronavirus lockdown, discover all of the real-life couples who met on Emmerdale…

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year, and are now parents to sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

LOOK: Charley Webb's piercing blue engagement ring is otherworldly

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
2/9

Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter

It emerged in October that former Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter have been dating for over a year. Chelsea, who played Amy Wyatt until 2013, has shared several photos with James, who played Jake Doland, on social media. While they didn't star on the soap at the same time, it is likely that it is their farm connections that brought them together.

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
Photo: © Twitter
3/9

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

Mark and Laura announced their engagement in January 2019, after dating since 2015, and in 2021 the pair welcomed their first child together, baby Jesse. Aww!

READ: 23 stars who gave birth in lockdown: Vogue Williams, Katy Perry & more

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
Photo: © Twitter
4/9

Natalie J. Robb and Jonny McPherson

Natalie and Jonny have reportedly been dating since the beginning of the year, but their secret romance reportedly came to light when they appeared together on a Zoom call to celebrate their co-star Liam Fox's 50th birthday in June 2020.

The pair can be seen sat side-by-side in a kitchen at one of their homes in a screengrab of the call shared on Twitter, and Jonny has since spoken to The Mirror about how lockdown has accelerated their relationship. "We had to make a decision as lots of couples did. We decided to move in together and so, yes, lockdown did fast forward our relationship," he said.

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry

Cain Dingle actor Jeff has been married to Zoe Henry since 2003, and they share two children together – Violet and Stan. While they now work together on Emmerdale, this couple actually met when they were at college together.

MORE: Soap star babies! 7 actors that have children together in real life

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks

It’s not just members of the cast who have found love with each other, but the crew too! Michelle Hardwick – who plays Vanessa Woodfield – proposed to the show’s producer Kate Brooks with a romantic flash mob, and the couple married in Memphis, Tennessee.

MORE: See the Emmerdale stars wedding and engagement photos

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton

Fiona Wade announced at the end of 2018 that she was engaged to Simon Cotton, her former Emmerdale co-star who she had confirmed she was dating just a few months earlier. Although the couple no longer work together, they have Emmerdale to thank for their relationship.

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
Photo: © Rex
8/9

Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop

Did you know that Emmerdale’s Eric Pollard and Brenda Walker are married in real life? The couple found love on the set of the soap in 2008, and tied the knot in June 2016. However, the pair don’t want their characters to get together on screen too, following Eric and Brenda’s brief fling in 2012.

GALLERY: See where the Emmerdale stars live

Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more
Photo: © Rex
9/9

Dominic Brunt and Joanne Mitchell

Paddy Kirk actor Dominic Brunt has been married to Joanne Mitchell since 2003, who has played a series of small guest parts in Emmerdale, including the role of troubled Sandra Flaherty, the stepmother of Aaron Livesy.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.