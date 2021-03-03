Charley Webb's piercing blue engagement ring is otherworldly – see photo Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden married in 2018

Emmerdale star Charley Webb found love on the farm, so to speak, when she fell for her co-star Matthew Wolfenden. The happy couple got married in 2018 nine years after Matthew proposed, and unconventionally, Charley has an engagement ring and wedding ring all in one.

The Debbie Dingle actress has a giant emerald-cut sapphire gem and the statement rock is complemented with two elegant diamond bands.

Charley shared a close-up of the incredible piece of jewellery, which was designed by the couple in India, to celebrate their two-year anniversary in 2020.

When the couple got married in 2018, they decided to surprise their wedding guests by pretending that the occasion was to celebrate Charley's 30th birthday. When they announced the real reason for the get together, all of their friends and family were so shocked, including their children.

Charley's enormous ring was made in India

Matthew shared a picture of the aftermath of the bombshell news and wrote: "The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding!"

Charley's stunning ring has a huge sapphire stone

Matthew explained: "Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys' faces caught on camera are priceless."

Charley then changed out of her black sheer party dress into a stunning Suzanne Neville wedding dress, which featured a long-sleeved lace bodice and figure-hugging crepe skirt with button-back detailing.

The stars got married in 2018 in a surprise ceremony

Matthew once revealed on This Morning that the producers of the soap actually wanted his character and Charley's character to start a relationship, but they put a stop to it.

Matthew said: "They once suggested that they were going to put our characters together and we thought this would be dreadful, the thought of getting up and doing scenes together.

Charley and her family live in Yorkshire

"So we said, 'No, please don't put us together!' It's nice to go off with our Emmerdale families and then come back to each other."

Charley and Matthew now have three children together and they live in Yorkshire.

