Charley Webb shared a gorgeous throwback photo of her wedding day in honour of her 33rd birthday and third wedding anniversary on Friday.

The Emmerdale actress – who married co-star Matthew Wolfenden in 2018 – took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a snap of her brother, Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas, walking her down the aisle.

The image was originally posted by Jamie as he paid tribute to his sister on Instagram. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful little sister @miss_charleywebb I hope you have the best day. Love you lots."

The actor – who is known for playing Warren Fox in the Channel 4 soap – looked incredibly proud as he linked arms with Charley, while dressed in a cobalt blue three-piece suit.

Guests including Charley's co-stars Fiona Wade and Jane Cox can be seen applauding as she makes her way down the aisle, shortly after surprising them by revealing she was getting married and not celebrating her 30th birthday as they had been told.

Charley reshared this image of her brother walking her down the aisle

Last year, Matthew shared another glimpse at their wedding on social media, showing the moment they surprised friends and family with their wedding day news.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of their announcement, Matthew said it is "One of my favourite pictures EVER". The image shows Charley and Matthew sharing a hug, while their two young sons looked at the camera in shock.

Charley and Matthew surprised their friends with a wedding instead of a birthday party

"The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding!"

Matthew explained. "Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys' faces caught on camera are priceless. Lockdown's not too bad with these lot, and the new addition of Ace obviously."

Charley's wedding dress was designed by Suzanne Neville

Matthew and Charley married on 10 February 2018, nine years after they announced their engagement.

After surprising guests with the news of their wedding plans, Charley changed out of her black sheer party dress into a stunning Suzanne Neville wedding dress, which featured a long-sleeved lace bodice and figure-hugging crepe skirt with button-back detailing.

