Brave Tom Daley bids farewell to beloved dad Rob

The father of champion diver Tom Daley travelled all over the world to see his son compete and rarely missed a training session even when battling cancer.



So at his funeral on Wednesday, 17-year-old Tom, one of Britain's best hopes for the 2012 Olympics, struggled to contain his emotion.



The teen talent told mourners he believes his dad will be with him in spirit when he competes.



Rob Daley, 40, died on May 27 after a five-year illness.





Tom was joined by his mother Debbie and two younger brothers William, 14, and Ben, 12, at the service in Plympton, Plymouth.



During an emotional eulogy, he asked friends and relatives to donate money to allow those who'd cared for him to continue their work.



"We need to raise a lot of money for everyone who has supported my dad, especially the nurses, because they are genuinely so nice and caring and we couldn't have asked for any better care," he said.



"My dad was an incredibly brave man, completely dedicated to his family, with a love for all.



"If I could be half the dad he was, to my children then that will be an achievement in itself.



"I hope he will be watching and waving his big Union Jack in London from somewhere else. I love you so much, dad.”





During the service, the congregation sang Give Me Joy In My Heart, which Daley senior used as his inspiration during his illness.



The hymn was also sung at his wedding to Debbie.