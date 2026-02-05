Who is KATSEYE? Meet the global girl group taking the world by storm

KATSEYE just hit a career milestone – their first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday February 4 2026, marking a defining moment for the global girl group that has been steadily building buzz since 2023.

Composed of Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung, KATSEYE was formed through the reality competition series Dream Academy. Their journey from trainees to global act was later chronicled in the Netflix docuseries Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, giving fans unprecedented access to the pressure, ambition and sisterhood behind the scenes.

Since then, their rise has been swift. From viral singles to Grammy nominations, brand partnerships and sold-out appearances, KATSEYE is no longer just a promising project – they’re positioning themselves as pop’s next major force.

© Getty Images for Spotify Global auditions KATSEYE was formed in 2023 through Dream Academy, an ambitious global audition project that aimed to create a cross-cultural pop group. The final six members – Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae – quickly stood out for their distinct backgrounds and global appeal.



© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image The Debut In 2024, they released their debut single, 'Debut', followed by the breakout hit 'Touch', which helped solidify their sound: polished pop with performance-heavy choreography and strong visual identity. Their debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), further defined their brand – blending vulnerability with high-impact production.



© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Grammy recognition In a major career leap, KATSEYE received two Grammy nominations – Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – signaling industry validation beyond viral fame. For a group barely two years into their official debut cycle, that recognition is significant. Their presence during Grammy week, alongside established global stars, positioned them firmly within the next generation of mainstream pop contenders. While they didn't take home the trophy on Sunday, their performance of ‘Gnarly’ at the ceremony was hailed as a breakout moment.



© Getty Images for Universal Music Brand power The group recently partnered with State Farm, reflecting their growing commercial reach. The deal underscores how quickly they’ve transitioned from reality-show origins to corporate-backed global ambassadors. For emerging pop acts, that kind of brand alignment typically takes years.

