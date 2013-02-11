'If music be the food of love': Beyonce and Jay-Z head up A-list couples enjoying Grammy date

As far as date nights go, it doesn't get much more glamorous than the Grammys. And this year some of the music industry's highest-profile couples headed over to the Staples Center for an evening out A-list style.



The king and queen of the music scene are undoubtedly Jay-Z and Beyonce. With their baby daughter Blue Ivy safely tucked up at home, the power couple took time out of their busy respective schedules to attend the "greatest music show on earth".

Befitting their almost regal status, they took their places in the front row at the ceremony, where they were joined by Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.



It's been an incredible month for Beyonce, with a performance at President Obama's inauguration and more recently at the Super Bowl. A candid moment caught on camera moments after her triumphant half-time show, showed the notoriously private couple embracing backstage with proud Jay-Z wrapping his arms around his wife.

This time it was Beyonce's turn to cheer as her husband took to the stage to perform Justin's new comeback single Suit and Tie. Both proud wives looked on as their men lit up the awards event with an electric collaboration. And the two couples really seemed to hit it off, perhaps marking the start of a dream celebrity friendship.

Awards aside, one of the big talking points of the night came courtesy of Rihanna and Chris Brown.



Recently chart-topping singer Rihanna spoke frankly about her controversial reconciliation with Chris, who was convicted of assaulting her ahead of the Grammys in 2009, saying, "Even if it's a mistake, it's my mistake… I'd rather just live my truth and take the backlash, I can handle it."

The couple certainly looked very much together and happy as they cuddled up at the ceremony, their first public outing since rekindling their relationship.



Katy Perry and her boyfriend John Mayer also enjoyed an evening out alongside Kelly Clarkson and her fiancé Brandon Blackstock, who she gave a shout out to in her acceptance speech.

Jennifer Lopez and her dancer lover Casper Smart spent the night catching up with Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban, both women really dressed to impress for the star-studded event.



It was a very special evening for one couple though - Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford.

Mumford and Sons were big winners at the ceremony, picking up the coveted album of the year award for Babel. And Hollywood actress Carey flung her arms around her musician love upon hearing the announcement, beaming with pride as her joined the band on stage to pick up their trophy.

One high-profile couple noticeably absent from the ceremony was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. They have jetted off on a romantic babymoon break in Rio de Janeiro and so missed out on the glitzy bash. But it didn't take long for news from the Grammys to reach them.



"Awww, just waking up in Brazil, seeing Kanye won 3 Grammys last night!," Kim tweeted. "That makes a total of 21! That's just so insane! Soooo proud!!"