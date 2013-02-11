Brits Adele and Mumford & Sons take home top prizes at the 2013 Grammys Awards

The 55th Grammy Awards opened with a bang for British chanteuse Adele as she collected her ninth trophy from the prestigious ceremony. The 24-year-old was honoured for Best Pop Solo Performance for her live rendition of Set Fire To The Rain - and sparked something of a British invasion on the Grammy stage.



It was a welcome return for the new mum-of-one, who by her own admission has swapped powerful ballads for bedtime lullabies of late.







The critically-acclaimed star, who picked up six awards last year, said, "I just wanted to be part of the night, because I loved it last year, obviously!"



"Thank you. I just wanted to send big love to all the other girls, and all us females doing this, because we work so hard and we make it look so easy."



Surprised English folk rockers Mumford & Sons were the winners of the night's big prize, taking home the coveted Album of the Year prize for Babel, which they received from Adele, while one of the most talked about collaborations of the night came courtesy of Elton John and Ed Sheeran who teamed up for Ed's hit, The A Team.



"I just want to say how beautiful Adele is looking tonight, anyhow great it is to be presented this award by another British musician," Ben Lovett from Mumford & Sons said as they collected their trophy.

"Yeah, there's a few of us out there, and the Grammys have opened their arms to us, and we're very grateful for all of this country, and the Grammy foundation, for being so welcoming."



The night's other big winners included Gotye whose single Somebody That I Used To Know was named Record of the Year, one of three prizes picked up the artist, and Kelly Clarkson, who received Best Pop Vocal Album for Stronger.



Indie rock group The Black Keys enjoyed the most success overall, picking up four of the six awards they had been shortlisted for.





Cheered on by wife Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake marked his musical comeback she he took to the stage to perform his new single, Suit and Tie. He was joined by rap superstar Jay-Z who had stepped out with his chart-topping wife Beyonce; the music industry's power couple.



Another couple emerging into the spotlight at the Staples Centre was Rihanna and Chris Brown who publicly confirmed their romance is back on as they cuddled up at the ceremony.



The 24-year-old Diamonds singer was one of a few big names to go home empty-handed from this year's event - Taylor Swift and Katy Perry also missed out - but she stole the show as she joined Sting, Bruno Mars and Ziggy and Damian Marley for spectacularly star-studded reggae rendition.

Described by ceremony host LL Cool J as the "greatest music show on earth", the event also saw a surprise appearance from Prince who came on sporting black sunglasses and a came to present the record of the year award to Gotye.



"A little bit lost for words, to receive an award from the man staring behind us with a cane," said the overhwlemded Belgian-Australian musician.



"Many years listening to this man's music growing up, and a big reason I was inspired to make music. Thank you."

