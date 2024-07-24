Rose Ayling-Ellis is a gorgeous bridesmaid as she continues to ignore Strictly Come Dancing drama

Rose Ayling-Ellis looked beautiful on Tuesday when she was pictured donning a stunning forest-green gown alongside her wedding-clad friends.

The halterneck dress appeared to be a bridesmaid's gown and was worn by the actress as she posed with her friends in front of a vintage green car outside a sprawling country mansion covered in greenery.

© Instagram Rose looked so gorgeous alongside her friends

Resharing the photo, Rose simply penned three green love heart emojis.

The lavish occasion for the TV star occurred just as Strictly Come Dancing, the show she won in 2021, has come under fire after multiple misconduct allegations.

© BBC Rose and Giovanni won the show in 2021 and a BAFTA for their silent performace to Symphony

The latest saw Graziano Di Prima let go from the BBC One program following an official investigation which led to the re-examination of rehearsal footage. The footage featured Graziano with his partner and former Love Island star Zara McDermott and was deemed unacceptable.

Allegations about the professional dancers' conduct on the show were first revealed last year when Amanda Abbington left the show abruptly after suffering from PTSD during its run. The Sherlock actress accused her partner, Giovanni Pernice, of "abusive" and "threatening" behaviour.

© Getty The pair have remained close friends since their time on the show finished

Rose was previously partnered with Giovanni. Together they won not only the glitterball trophy but also a BAFTA for their silent Couple's Choice dance in the publicly voted Virgin Media Must-See Moment category.

While on-screen the pair appeared extremely compatible, they seem to have remained incredibly good friends since their time on the show, often meeting up for dinners and Rose visiting Giovanni while on tour with Anton Du Beke.

© Guy Levy Amanda Abbington accused Giovanni of "abusive" behaviour

Rose has yet to address the ongoing claims of 'gross misconduct' behind the scenes, and according to reports, a third person of interest has yet to be named.

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, addressed Strictly's future on Tuesday, noting that there had been an "oversight in the training rooms" that needs to be addressed.

He said: "I'm very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive. I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that."

Adding that there will inevitably be "competitiveness, hard work, and the will to do well" on Strictly Come Dancing, he emphasized that there are limits and the line should never be crossed. "We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."