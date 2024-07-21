Strictly star Janette Manrara melts hearts with adorable photo with daughter Lyra following exciting move

Janette Manrara posted a cute photo with her daughter Lyra, who turns one next week, as they prepared to spend a week away from doting dad Aljaz Skorjanec.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star uploaded the image to her Instagram stories, showing her cuddling her daughter as they travelled by train.

Lyra wore a cat print top and yellow headband and reached for her mum's head in the sweet picture. Janette captioned it: "Heading home together. Said goodbye to Ati [Dad] (@aljazskorjanec) until next weekend…"

WATCH: Janette Manrara’s baby girl Lyra is so cute saying ‘hello’ in rare video

The cute image comes a few days after the Miami-born professional dancer uploaded a colourful Reel teasing her next career move – and it's an impressive one!

Janette's new career

The star is releasing her first book, a heartfelt self-help guide entitled Tiny Dancer, Big World: How to Find Fulfilment from the Inside Out.

© Instagram Janette with daughter Lyra, 11 months

Sharing her exciting news with her followers, the mum-of-one wrote in her caption: "I can finally reveal the cover of my book #TinyDanceBIGWorld! I'm still pinching myself at the thought of having my own book.

"I truly hope this book will help you find a little more joy and fulfilment in your life. We'll go on this journey of self-exploration together! Let me know what you all think about it. Do we like it?"

© Getty Janette is having an exciting time

In the final segment of the clip, Janette, 40, unveiled her book cover which showed her sitting with her legs crossed in a cosy blue jumper.

She could be seen beaming from ear to ear with a touch of radiance-boosting makeup to highlight her features. Her fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

One follower remarked: "Yessss! So exciting! Cannot wait to read!"

Aljaz's big change

It's also all-change for Aljaz, who will return to Strictly this year after a three-year absence.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the shock news was announced on Monday, It Takes Two presenter Janette uploaded a carousel of touching pictures alongside which she penned an emotional message expressing her pride and excitement.

© Getty Janette was so proud of her husband

"We started our @bbcstrictly journey together back in 2013, and now for the 20th year anniversary, we'll both be back on your screens once again! I am so happy the country gets to enjoy the smiliest man in showbiz once again," she wrote.

"But mostly, I cannot wait for Lyra and I to be sat together on Saturday nights watching Ati dancing on our telly." She finished by adding: "We're so proud of you Bučko, and we love you to the moon and back! CONGRATULATIONS!! And I guess the show's motto has never felt more true…#keepdancing."

© BBC The dancer is returning to Strictly

The couple's family change

It's been an incredibly busy period for the pro dancers. Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec have been wrapped up in a baby bubble with their daughter, Lyra Rose, whom they welcomed in July last year.

Their journey to parenthood was somewhat bittersweet, however, as they had been planning to turn to IVF treatment when "nothing was happening." Much to the couple's delight, Lyra was conceived naturally shortly before they began treatment.