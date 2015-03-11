One Direction prepare for a new line-up in aid of Comic Relief

One Direction are set to follow in the grand tradition of Take That and the Spice Girls, by unveiling a brand new line-up for charity night Comic Relief. The new line-up will be called No Direction and will be made up of comedians Jack Dee, Vic Reeves, Patrick Kielty, Johnny Vegas, and Nick Helm.

The spoof act will perform for one night only on Friday 13 March, and will see the five comedians perform the band's hit single Best Song Ever live on stage.

Jack Dee will play Louis Tomlinson, Nick Helm will become Zayn Malik, Patrick Kielty will channel Niall Horan, Vic Reeves will take on Harry Styles and Johnny Vegas will transform into Liam Payne for the evening."I’m most looking forward to expressing myself through the medium of dance and music, and seeing the audience in a state of absolute astonishment at what we do", revealed Jack, while Nick admitted: "I can sing and I can dance. But I’m not very good at singing and dancing at the same time."

Irish funnyman Patrick will be playing fellow Irish Niall, and joked:"I can’t wait to play Niall. I’m playing the most good looking and popular Irish man in the world. What could be better?"



"The best part about being in No Direction is my fellow band members. Each one of us pushes the other to go that extra mile, because we all really want this", said Johnny Vegas.

Vic Reeves calmed all the One Directions fans nerves by adding: "We’ve all been rehearsing, singing and dancing. I can confirm that we are all born to do it."



It's not the first time comedians and musicians have come together to raise money for the charity.

In 1997 Kathy Burke, Dawn French, Llewella Gideon, Lulu, and Jennifer Saunders became Spice Girls tribute act the Sugar Lumps, and teamed up with the girls to create a new video for the song Who Do You Think You Are?

Following their successful return to the charts in 2005, Take That became Fake That, with John Bishop, Alan Carr, James Corden, Catherine Tate and David Walliams dressing up as the pop stars to make the video for Happy Now.