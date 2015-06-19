Cara Delevingne admits 'being in love' has made her happy with herself

After months of speculation regarding Cara Delevingne's love life, the former model- turned-actress has opened up on her happiness and her newest relationship. "I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I'm feeling so happy with who I am these days", admitted the 22-year-old.





Cara and St Vincent - real name Annie Clark - in Cannes in 2015



Speaking to Vogue magazine in her cover interview, Cara, who is currently filming the upcoming Suicide Squad, added: "And for those words to come out of my mouth is actually a miracle."

Cara has been dating musician St Vincent since early 2015, with the the pair first fuelling rumours that they were together after being spotted together in New York. The duo stepped out for a walk around the city together, just days after they were reportedly seen kissing at a party after the Brit Awards.

"It took me a long time to accept the idea," she says, "until I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognised that I had to accept it."





Cara with her sisters and father



Cara broke out in late 2011, joining the ranks of Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss. She came from a high profile family, with her elder sister Poppy also a model and her grandmother the acclaimed actress Joan Collins.

"Women are what completely inspire me," she told the magazine, before adding: "and they have also been my downfall. I have only been hurt by women, my mother first of all."

Cara's mother, Pandora, had a relapsing heroin addiction, and Cara said: "It shapes the childhood of every kid whose parent has an addiction. You grow up too quickly because you’re parenting your parents.

"My mother’s an amazingly strong person with a huge heart, and I adore her. But it’s not something you get better from, I don’t think."





Paper Towns is out this August



Cara will next be seen on the big screen in Paper Towns, an adaptation of the international bestseller by John Green, the author of The Fault in Our Stars.

It is her first lead role on film, and she explained that acting is her one true love: "The thrill of acting is making a character real. Modelling is the opposite of real. It’s being fake in front of the camera."