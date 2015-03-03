Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent spotted together in New York after dating rumours

Cara Delevingne and American singer St. Vincent have fuelled rumours that they are dating after being spotted together in New York. The duo stepped out for a walk around the city together on Monday, just days after they were reportedly seen kissing at a party after the Brit Awards.

Model Cara is rumoured to have been dating the singer – real name Annie Clark – since they met in December. The 22-year-old has since been spotted at several St. Vincent concerts around the world including Annie's hometown of Tulsa, and has reportedly been introduced to the singer's family.

In a sign that the relationship is getting serious, Cara is also said to have got the initials AC tattooed on her finger.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent are rumoured to be dating

The pair appeared relaxed in each other's company, and dressed down for their outing on Monday.

Cara wore a Chanel hoodie, joggers and trainers with a parka, and wrapped a bandana around her ponytail. Meanwhile Annie wore a camel coat over black trousers and topped off her look with a fedora hat and sunglasses.

Cara and Annie appeared to make their relationship public at the Brit Awards on Wednesday after they were reportedly seen kissing and holding hands. An eyewitness told The Sun on Sunday: "They made no effort to hide their affections", and they were later seen leaving the Universal Music party together.

VIEW GALLERY

Cara Delevingne is reported to have been dating the singer since December

The duo were also seen at an event at New York's Paramount Hotel with friends including Zoë Kravitz on Sunday night.

Cara is no stranger to high profile relationships after being linked to Harry Styles, Jake Bugg and Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez.

However Annie is decidedly more tight-lipped about her private life, telling Rolling Stone: "I think you can fall in love with anybody. I don't have anything to hide but I'd rather the emphasis be on music."