Michelle Watt: 60 Minute Makeover presenter dies aged 38

Michelle Watt, presenter of ITV's 60 Minute Makeover, has died at the age of 38. The popular presenter passed away on Wednesday night at her home in Airth, Stirlingshire.

The 38-year-old shared the home with her husband Paul Kerr, 43, and their five-year-old daughter Jaymi. Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Michelle was the daughter of boxing legend Jim Watt, and became known from presenting programmes including STV's The Hour and Club Cupid as well as daytime TV show 60 Minute Makeover.

Her sudden death is not the first tragedy to hit the family; Michelle's brother Jim Junior was killed in a car accident in 1995 at the age of just 17.

While her devastated parents were too upset to speak, tributes have come pouring in from friends including Lorraine Kelly, who tweeted: "Absolutely shocked to hear of death of Michelle Watt. Lovely woman and a fantastic mum. Thoughts with her family and everyone who loved her."

Meanwhile former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, who filmed a documentary with Michelle's father Jim, tweeted: "Can't quite believe the news this morning. Michelle Watt was a lovely girl and an absolute pleasure to work with. What a tragic loss xxx".

Michelle's former colleague Des Clarke, who co-hosted Scottish dating show Club Cupid with her, described her as a "true professional" with an "infectious personality" in a statement to the Daily Record.

"She was a big personality. This news is just a total shock. I'm devastated. I'm actually still shaking. My heart goes out to her family and her friends," he said.

"It's a really sad day and not having her smile around is a loss. People who knew her knew that she lit up every room – and that light has now gone out. I can't believe it."