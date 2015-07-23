Katy Perry wades in on Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj's VMA nominations debate

There may be no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, but relations seem to be less rosy between the Shake It Off singer and Katy Perry. The 30-year-old waded in on the singers' Twitter debate over the MTV VMA nominations on Wednesday, and appeared to have a dig at Taylor for capitalising on "the take down of a woman" with her single Bad Blood.

The debate started on Tuesday when Nicki expressed her disappointment at not being nominated for the Video of the Year award.

"If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year," Nicki tweeted.

Katy Perry has waded in on the debate between Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj

Seemingly taking this as a reference to her Bad Blood video, which features cameos from models including Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and Martha Hunt, Taylor responded.

"@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.." she replied.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Katy put her two cents in, telling her 72.9 million followers: "Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman…"

It has long been rumoured that Taylor's single Bad Blood was written about Katy, however neither star has directly confirmed the speculation.

Katy also tweeted in defence of her close friend Rihanna, who missed out on a nomination for her B***h Better Have My Money music video despite it being released within the eligibility period.

"The real travesty is where is the shine for #BBHMMVideo when VMA eligibility period was 7/7/14-7/1/15 & that gem dropped 7/1… @MTV," she tweeted.

The public dispute between three of the world's most popular female musicians has got both their fans and celebrities talking, but one person who tried to diffuse the tension is Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul, who had a special offer for Taylor and Nicki.

"I love you both," he tweeted. "How about we all get together and talk this thru? Coffee? Pancakes?? My treat."