Katy Perry denies recording 1984 single - following reports it was aimed at Taylor Swift

Gossip sites went into overdrive on Monday when it was claimed that Katy Perry had registered a new song entitled 1984 – apparently as a dig at her rumoured rival Taylor Swift. But a spokesperson for the star has quashed the reports.



"Katy Perry's managers at Direct Management Group confirm that this story is completely false," a rep for the star told Billboard. "Katy Perry was not involved in writing, singing, recording or registering this song."

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have never confirmed their rumoured rivalry





Many had speculated that the song title 1984 was a "revenge track" to counter Bad Blood, Taylor's newly released single from her album 1989.



Katy, 30, and Taylor, 25, have never confirmed the rumoured rivalry between them – but Taylor has said that Bad Blood is about falling out with someone she believed to be a friend.



Speaking to Rolling Stone last year, Taylor explained the story behind the single. "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," she said of the mystery fellow artist. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'



"Then last year, the other star crossed a line. She did something so horrible, I was like, 'Oh, we're straight up enemies'. And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

Katy Perry has denied recording a track called 1984 - reportedly in response to Bad Blood





Taylor, who said she is "surprisingly non-confrontational", then admitted there might be a "personal" aspect to the rivalry, but added: "But I don't think there would be any personal problem if she weren't so competitive."



That "personal problem" could be John Mayer – Katy's on-off boyfriend, who previously dated Taylor; she wrote the break-up song Dear John about their romance.



Shortly after her Taylor's comments were published, fans started to speculate that she was in fact talking about Katy – reports that Katy further fulled the following day when she tweeted: "Beware the Regina George in sheep's clothing", referring to the hit movie Mean Girls.



Katy has since described Taylor as the "media's sweetheart", while Taylor told the Telegraph that she is "never going to talk about (Katy)" to the press.