Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj debate VMA nominations on Twitter

Taylor Swift has no bad blood with Nicki Minaj despite becoming embroiled in a debate with the rapper about the MTV VMA nominations. The 25-year-old, who received nine nominations, spoke out on Twitter after Nicki expressed her disappointment at not being nominated for the Video of the Year award.

"If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year," Nicki tweeted.

Seemingly taking this as a dig at her Bad Blood video, which features cameos from models including Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and Martha Hunt, Taylor hit back.

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj are both nominated for the MTV VMAs

"@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.." she replied.

However Nicki insisted that she didn't have an issue with Taylor, and was instead disappointed that her singles Anaconda and Feeling Myself had not received the recognition she felt they deserved.

She tweeted: "Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this @taylorswift13".

@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

Instead Nicki blamed the media, telling fans: "Black women influence pop culture so much but are rarely rewarded for it."

Taylor appeared relieved to have cleared the air with the Starships rapper, and even extended a special offer to the star should she win the award in August.

"@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on," Taylor enthused.

Nicki received three nominations for best hip-hop video, best female video and best collaboration for Bang Bang, while Taylor received more nominations than any other artists with nods in the best collaboration, best female video and best pop video among others.

The awards show, hosted by Miley Cyrus, will take place on 30 August.