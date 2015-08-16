Sian Lloyd 'splits from husband' after seven years

Sian Lloyd has split from her husband of seven years, according to new reports. The 57-year-old former weather presenter is said to have moved back to Wales after leaving the £2.5million marital home she shared with Jonathan Ashman.



"Sian has split from her husband and has returned to her native Wales," a family friend told the Daily Mail. "Even though they've been married for seven years, their marriage has hit the rocks."

Sian, who was previously engaged to Lembit Opik, met motor racing entrepreneur Jonathan in 2007, and was thrilled when he proposed in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania after a whirlwind ten-month romance.



"I feel like the luckiest person alive," she said at the time. "I know I've met the right person – talk about saving the best til last."



The couple tied the knot on 30 December 2007 at Portmeirion Hotel – the intimate ceremony was attended by just seven guests, including opera singer Bryn Terfel.



Sian and Jonathan's relationship was rocked two years ago, when she was uninvited to his daughter Suzanne Ashman's wedding to Euan Blair, the son of former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Cherie Blair.



It is unclear exactly why she was unable to attend, but it is thought it might have been related to unfavourable comments she made in a TV interview about Tony Blair's handling of the Iraq War.



Speaking after the wedding, which Jonathan attended, Sian said: "I'm just very proud that Jonathan took that decision to go and I'm proud that I played a big role in that.



"As a proud father he had to be there and she looked amazing. I've seen all the pictures and I'm very, very happy for her. I'm sure we'll all move on and we'll all be fine."