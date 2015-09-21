Katy Perry and John Mayer 'back together' at Allison Williams' wedding

Katy Perry and John Mayer have reportedly rekindled their romance. The couple, who have dated on and off since 2012, attended Girls star Allison Williams' wedding together over the weekend, where they were spotted holding hands throughout the service.

A source told People that John and Katy are "definitely back together", adding: "John and Katy looked happy. They held hands and sat next to each other during the wedding ceremony."

The music stars were last said to be dating earlier this year, before calling time on their romance for the fourth time in July. However a source close to the pair noted to E! News that "they're known to make up time and time again, so it's very possible these two will reunite in the near future".

Katy Perry and John Mayer are giving their love another chance

It is no surprise the musicians both attended Allison's wedding to entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen; they are all close friends and were spotted on a double date together at the Chateau Marmont in January.

Allison used Instagram on Sunday to announce the happy news that she had tied the knot, sharing a breath-taking photo of herself and her new husband strolling hand-in-hand outdoors in a beautiful country setting. A representative confirmed to HELLO! that the pair were married on Saturday.

The actress looked beautiful in a full-length Oscar de la Renta wedding dress that featured a nipped-in waist, demure high neckline and long sleeves, while her husband looked dapper in a dark suit and red striped tie.

9.19.15 Dress by @oscarprgirl Photo by @christianothstudio A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:05am PDT

Katy and John attended Allison Williams wedding together

Katy and John were not the only celebrity guests at the wedding, hosted at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming. The star-studded guest list also included Allison's co-stars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks' wife, who plays Allison's on-screen mother. Additional reports claim that Tom acted as an officiator during the ceremony.

Allison and Ricky announced their engagement in February 2014 after dating for three years.