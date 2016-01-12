Sylvester Stallone apologises after being criticised for Golden Globe speech

Sylvester Stallone was in such a daze when he won a Best Supporting actor at the Golden Globes that he forgot to thank two very important people – his director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler and co-star Michael B Jordan. The trio worked together on Creed, a revival of Sly's Rocky franchise.

Sylvester Stallone celebrates with his three daughters

Samuel L Jackson noticed his ommission, later calling him out for it on Twitter.

He posted what he sought Sly should have said, writing: "#waitwaitwait, Ryan Coogler & Michael B Jordan, Thanks for acting with me!!! Loved Sly but..."

Samuel Jackson is upset that I foolishly forgot to mention the brilliant Ryan Coogler and MB Jordan he is right I owe them everything — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) enero 12, 2016

In actual fact, the Rocky Balboa star did remember to mention them in the press room, while speaking to journalists afterwards.

He also graciously tweeted a response to the Pulp Fiction actor, saying: "Samuel Jackson is upset that I foolishly forgot to mention the brilliant Ryan Coogler and MB Jordan. He is right I owe them everything".

Sam replied: "Off camera thanks, works".

Sly arriving with the girls' mother, his wife Jennifer Flavin

The 69-year-old actor created the Rocky character 40 years ago. In Creed he reprises the iconic role, serving as a trainer and mentor to Michael's character Adonis Johnson, the son of his late friend and former rival Apollo Creed.

He had to be persuaded by director Ryan to take part in the project and was stunned by his subsequent win at the ceremony. Even the standing ovation given to him by his fellow actors didn't register.

When reporters told him about the ovation afterwards, he responded: "I'm shocked, was there really? You're kidding me. I did not expect to win at all."

"Just the mere fact that these incredible people were applauding, it makes me realise that in life, it's really never over 'til it's over, and it indicates that people should never give up trying, so I think it was a very, very positive message for everybody."