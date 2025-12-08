Melania Trump leads best dressed at 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors brought a wave of Hollywood prestige and political star power to Washington, DC, as luminaries gathered on December 7, 2025, to celebrate the nation’s most influential performing artists. The red carpet at The Kennedy Center dazzled with sleek black-tie looks, shimmering evening gowns and an unmistakable sense of grandeur. Among the A-list attendees were honorees, music legends, actors, and political figures, all stepping out for one of the capital’s most elegant nights of the year. From classic tailoring to bold jewel tones, the style stakes were high – and First Lady Melania Trump set the tone in timeless, understated glamour.

© Getty Images Donald and Melania Trump President Donald Trump appeared in a traditional black tuxedo with satin lapels and a white dress shirt, keeping his look firmly in classic black-tie territory. First Lady Melania Trump embodied modern minimalism in a sleek, architectural black gown with a high neckline and sculpted cap sleeves. Her softly waved hair, diamond earrings and delicate bracelet added just the right amount of sparkle. With its clean lines and impeccable tailoring, the gown cemented her position as one of the evening’s best-dressed – a masterclass in quietly commanding elegance.



© AFP via Getty Images Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Rocky star Sylvester Stallone arrived in a double-breasted black tuxedo with peak lapels, wearing his Kennedy Center medal over his bow tie with pride. His wife Jennifer Flavin delivered high-shine sophistication in a strapless black gown featuring a mirrored, silver-toned bodice that caught the light at every angle. A sleek diamond necklace and soft waves completed the glamorous look. Together, the longtime couple brought Hollywood royalty energy to the red carpet, pairing classic tailoring with eye-catching couture elements.



© AFP via Getty Images Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed Rock icon Gene Simmons embraced full formalwear with a rock-star twist, wearing a black tuxedo with a satin lapel, dark sunglasses and his Kennedy Center Honors medal draped proudly around his neck. His wife Shannon Tweed complemented him in a chic black gown with long sleeves and striking gold embellishment across the shoulders, adding drama and sculptural shine. Her gold clutch echoed the metallic details, while soft waves and warm-toned makeup completed the sophisticated look.

© Getty Images Paul Stanley and Erin Sutton KISS frontman Paul Stanley opted for classic black-tie elegance, wearing a tailored tuxedo with a satin lapel, crisp white shirt and bow tie, his Kennedy Center medal adding a formal note of achievement. His wife Erin Sutton brought dramatic couture energy in a strapless gown blending black tulle with deep crimson undertones, adorned with dimensional floral appliqués. The high-slit skirt added movement, while her sleek updo, bold red lipstick and sparkling statement cuff elevated the ensemble further.



© Getty Images Kelsey and Faith Grammer Actor Kelsey Grammer cut a classic figure in a navy blazer paired with grey trousers, a crisp white shirt and a patterned tie – a polished, understated look befitting the Frasier star. Beside him, his daughter Faith brought a burst of color to the carpet in a flowing marigold-yellow dress embroidered with delicate floral motifs. The romantic silhouette featured flutter sleeves and soft draping, giving the ensemble movement and lightness. Nude heels kept the focus on the vivid gown, while her loose, natural hair and minimal jewellery added a youthful, unfussy finish.



© Getty Images Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz TV star and medic Dr. Oz appeared in a classic black tuxedo, keeping his look traditional and refined with a white dress shirt and bow tie. Lisa Oz injected jewel-toned vibrancy into the carpet in a rich emerald satin gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and softly ruched bodice. The fluid fabric created a flattering column silhouette, while a pearl necklace and matching earrings added timeless polish. Her voluminous waves framed her face beautifully, complementing the gown’s elegance. Together, the pair embodied old-school, polished sophistication on a night celebrating artistic excellence.

© Getty Images Pam Bondi United States Attorney General Pam Bondi chose a minimalist, refined look in a chocolate-brown, floor-length gown with a structured collar detail. The long-sleeved silhouette created a sleek, uninterrupted line, while subtle texture in the bodice added quiet depth to the monochrome design. Softly styled blonde hair and classic pearl jewellery kept the overall effect clean and understated.