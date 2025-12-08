Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, 79, uses cane in public for first time during award ceremony

Sylvester Stallone made a striking impression as he stepped onto the red carpet at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on December 7, 2025.

The 79-year-old Hollywood icon, being celebrated as one of this year’s esteemed honorees, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo paired with his Kennedy Center medallion, but it was his unexpected accessory that drew attention: a black cane, marking the first time the actor has been seen using one in public.

The Rocky legend stood tall and composed, the cane in his right hand as he smiled for cameras against the event’s sleek black-and-gold backdrop.

© AFP via Getty Images Sylvester Stallone arrives for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala with a cane

His signature silver hair was neatly styled, and he added a patriotic touch with a small American flag pin on his lapel.

The Rambo star was later joined by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, who stunned in a strapless black gown featuring a shimmering silver-and-red bodice.

© Getty Images (L-R) Jennifer Flavin Stallone and Sylvester Stallone

The longtime couple posed arm in arm, radiating elegance and unity as photographers captured one of the evening’s standout moments.

Additional full-length images show Sylvestor confidently navigating the red carpet with the support of his cane, a subtle but notable change for the action star known for his on-screen toughness and physicality.

Despite the new accessory, he appeared upbeat and proud as he celebrated one of the most prestigious honors of his five-decade career.

Sylvester recently opened up on his relationship with his late son, admitting that he often put work over his family.

© Getty Images Sylvester was seen for the first time with a cane

When asked in the documentary Sly if the plot for 1990's Rocky V reminded him of his own life and his relationship with youngest son Sage, the actor sighed and admitted: "Unfortunately, yes".

Sage appeared in the film as Robert, the son of Sly's Rocky Balboa, who felt cast aside by his father as Rocky put his attention on teaching Tommy how to fight and win in the ring.

"I try to take something that actually is what I wish I had done in real life, but I wasn’t able to do that in reality, and so quite often I would do it theatrically, magically," Sylvester shared.

© Instagram Sylvester is known for his action movies

"A lot of that is true,” Stallone added. “Unfortunately, you put things before your family. And the repercussions are quite radical and devastating."

Sage died in his apartment in 2012 from atherosclerosis, a condition which is caused by the formation of fats and plaque on the artery walls and is one of the main causes of coronary-artery disease. Despite an initial cause of death being blamed on an overdose of pills, it later emerged Sage only had a small trace of vicodin in his system.

Sylvester welcomed Sage with ex-wife Sasha Czack; they also have son Seargeoh, 44. The action star is also dad to three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet whom he shares with wife Jennifer Flavin.

Following Sage's death, Sylvester spoke of the "agonizing loss" that "will be felt for the rest of our lives".

© Corbis via Getty Images Dolph Lundgren with Sylvester Stallone on the set of his movie Rocky IV

"Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son's memory in full left in peace," he said.

"When a parent loses a child there is no greater pain. Therefore I am imploring people to respect my talented son's memory and feel compassion for his loving mother Sasha.

The Expendables actor also went on to speak on the Today Show about processing his grief, and praised his "good friends and family's support".

"But, you know, time hopefully will heal and you try to get through it. But it’s just something that’s a reality of life," he said, adding: "It’s important to get back and try to start reliving your life. Otherwise you can, you can go into a spiral."