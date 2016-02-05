Ronan Keating: 'I do not regret the end of my first marriage'

Ronan Keating has taken to Facebook to set the record straight about the end of his first marriage, and finding love with his new wife Storm Uechtritz. In a recent interview, Ronan spoke about his 2009 affair with a Boyzone backing singer that ended his marriage to Yvonne Connolly, the mother of his three children, and was quoted as saying he was "sorry". The star is now concerned that his comments have been misconstrued.

Ronan Keating has said he does not regret the end of his first marriage to Yvonne

"I have done a lot of interviews over the years so you think I would know how to handle difficult questions etc. But the truth is I don't," he stated in a Facebook message posted on Friday. "We never got media training or anything of the sort. So recently in interviews for my new album I have been incredibly conscious of this as I wanted to get my message across clearly. I guess I have a lot to say.

"I have been quoted in a recent interview saying 'I'm sorry'. What actually transpired was the journalist said to me you must be sorry for what you did. I agreed.

The star took to Facebook to clarify his recent comments

"I of course am sorry for the hurt that I caused my kids and the Keating family. I was in a relationship that was not working. If I had not gone through what I went through I would not have met the love of my life in Storm, so for that I am truly grateful. I do not regret the end of my first marriage," he concluded.



Ronan, who releases his tenth studio album Time Of My Life later this month, has been married to Storm since August – as featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine.



He is clearly head over heels in love. Speaking to the Telegraph, the singer said he was "happier than I've ever been" since meeting and marrying the Australian TV producer.

Ronan described Storm Uechtritz as his "one true love"

"Storm makes me feel so secure. It's very refreshing. I haven't had that before. I've always had to work to feel reassured, to feel secure, and that's not nice because you don't know where you stand," he said.



"I put up a front to make people think I had all of this confidence in myself, which I didn't."



He also revealed that his three children, Jack, 16, Missy, 14 and 10-year-old Ali are incredibly close to Storm. "They love her," the 38-year-old said. "I spoke to the kids about getting married and they were incredible: 'Yes dad, whatever makes you happy.' I asked Storm to marry me and then got the four of us together and we said, 'Storm will you marry us?'"