Ronan Keating calls his wife Storm his 'one true love'

Ronan Keating is still in the honeymoon phase with his wife Storm. The Boyzone star described his wife as his "one true love" after admitting he was missing her while promoting his new solo album.

The 38-year-old, who releases his tenth solo album Time of my Life later this month, shared a picture of Storm on Instagram on Thursday. The snap shows her puckering up for the camera, along with the caption: "Missing this Beauty already. My one true love."

Missing this Beauty already. My one true love. A photo posted by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Feb 4, 2016 at 11:24am PST

Ronan's sweet post comes shortly after he said he was "happier than I've ever been" since meeting and marrying the Australian TV producer.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ronan said: "Storm makes me feel so secure. It's very refreshing. I haven't had that before. I've always had to work to feel reassured, to feel secure, and that's not nice because you don't know where you stand.

"I put up a front to make people think I had all of this confidence in myself, which I didn't."

Ronan married Storm in August

The singer also said that his children are fond of Storm. "They love her," he said. "I spoke to the kids about getting married and they were incredible: 'Yes dad, whatever makes you happy.' I asked Storm to marry me and then got the four of us together and we said, 'Storm will you marry us?'"

Ronan and Storm tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Scotland in August, covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. With Ronan's son Jack acting as best man, and his daughters Missy and Ali doing the honours of maid of honour and flower girl, it was a family-focused ceremony, much to the delight of Ronan.

"It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan told HELLO! "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."